RACING

Trainer Henry De Bromhead completed an historic hat-trick of wins at Cheltenham today.

Minella Indo claimed the Gold Cup from stablemate A Plus Tard to add to his wins this week in the Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase.

The Waterford trainer says this week’s achievements are a dream come true https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5fri-1.mp3

Rachael Blackmore ends the week as champion jockey.

She rode a sixth winner with 2-to-1 shot Quilixios winning the Triumph Hurdle.

Meath trainer Gavin Cromwell claimed a second Grade One of the week with Vanilier taking the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Chase.

The Willie Mullins-trained Colreevy won the Mares’ Chase.

Porlock Bay was a 16-to-1 winner of the Hunters’ Chase.

SOCCER

The new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season gets underway within the hour.

Newly-promoted Drogheda United have the honour of hosting the first game of the campaign, with Waterford visiting Head in the Game Park.

Later this evening, Shamrock Rovers begin the defence of their title with the visit of Dublin rivals St. Pat’s to Tallaght Stadium.

====

Fulham have the chance to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three tonight.

Scott Parker’s side entertain Leeds from 8.

====

Scotland’s justice secretary has confirmed Sunday’s Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers will go ahead as planned.

Humza Yousaf has urged fans of both sides to listen to advice from the clubs to stay at home and not break Covid-19 rules.

Rangers will head to Parkhead for the first time since taking the Scottish Premiership title from their Glasgow rivals.

RUGBY

Munster and Leinster have their last tune-ups before meeting in the Pro 14 final.

There’s a 6pm start at Thomond Park where Munster complete their regular season at home to Benetton.

While Leinster take on the Ospreys at the RDS from 8.15.

====

The finals of the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup could be moved from Marseille due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s showpieces were also switched from the French city because of Covid-19.

European Rugby say a decision will be made before Friday the 2nd of April.

GOLF

Shane Lowry heads the Irish challenge on day 2 of the Honda Classic.

The Offaly golfer is just getting his second round underway from 3-under par.

Graeme McDowell goes out from 9-over just before 5.15.

Padraig Harrington will miss the cut – a second round 78 leaves him on 10-over par.

Sam Ryder’s the new clubhouse leader on 8-under par following a round of 63 today.

CRICKET

Ireland wicket-keeper Gary Wilson has called time on his playing career.

Wilson made his Ireland debut in 2005, and has since gone on to become his country’s third most-capped ever player.