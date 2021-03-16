RACING

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win a Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

She piloted the 11-to-10 favourite Honeysuckle to victory, romping home six-and-a-half lengths ahead of Sharjah, with last year’s winner Epatante in third.

Blackmore says her win is a lot to process https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tue5.mp3

Two of the day’s other grade ones were both won by odds-on favourites.

Appreciate It won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins.

While Nico de Boinville was aboard the Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin for victory in the Arkle.

Jack Kennedy ends the day as leading jockey, following a pair of wins.

11-to-1 shot Black Tears claimed the Mares’ Hurdle, while Galvin won the National Hunt Challenge Cup

Favourite Concertista was beaten into second in the Mares Hurdle by 11-to-1 chance Black Tears.

Vintage Clouds was a 28-to-1 winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase.

The Juvenile Handicap Hurdle was won by 80-to-1 outsider Jeff Kidder.

HOCKEY

The SoftCo Series between Ireland and Great Britain has ended in a tie.

The sides drew 1-1 in their third and final meeting this afternoon in Belfast.

Roisin Upton was the Irish scorer this afternoon.

SOCCER

Adam Idah has officially been ruled out of this month’s World Cup qualifiers with Serbia and Luxembourg.

His Norwich manager Daniel Farke says the striker must see another specialist and possibly faces surgery on a hernia problem.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny names his squad on Thursday and is already without Aaron Connolly, Darren Randolph, John Egan and James McClean.

====

Manchester City hold a 2-nil first leg lead over Borussia Monchenglabach ahead of tonight’s last-16 second leg in the Champions League.

That game is being played in the neutral Puskas Arena in Budapest.

While at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid take a slender 1-nil advantage into their second leg with Atalanta.

RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony and Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton say they were stunned by CJ Stander’s decision to retire.

The 31-year old Munster back row will step away from the professional game at the end of this season.

It means Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England will likely be Stander’s last in an Ireland jersey.

====

It’s been confirmed that this season’s Pro 14 final will be played at the RDS.

Leinster will face Munster at the Ballsbridge venue on March 27th, with a 5pm kick-off time.

Leinster will be back at the RDS the following Friday to take on Toulon in the last-16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Munster’s game with Toulouse will be the following evening at Thomond Park, at 3.

Welford Road hosts Connacht’s Challenge Cup last-16 tie with Leicester on Saturday April 3rd, with an 8pm start.