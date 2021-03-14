RUGBY

Ireland lead Scotland 27-points-to-24 in the last five minutes of normal time in their Guinness Six Nations game at Murrayfield.

Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne with the tries for Andy Farrell’s side while Johnny Sexton has kicked a conversion and five penalties.

Both sides are going for their second wins this championship, although Andy Farrell’s has played a game more.

SOCCER

It’s scoreless after just over 15 minutes of play in the main Premier League game of the afternoon.

Arsenal have welcomed north London rivals Tottenham to the Emirates.

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty has started here for the visitors.

Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is among the replacements for the hosts for disciplinary reasons.

Leicester City have gone second in the table – for a few hours at least.

They hammered Sheffield United 5-0 at the King Power Stadium earlier on, in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in charge of the Blades.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a hat-trick for the hosts with Jamie Vardy providing two assists, he says he hopes the partnership continues.

This evening, Manchester United take on high-flying West Ham from a quarter-past-seven at Old Trafford.

***

Norwich re-established a 10 point lead at the top of the EFL Championship this afternoon with a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell saw them come from behind to take all three points.

GOLF

Lee Westwood has a two stroke lead ahead of the final round of The Players Championship this evening.

He’s at 13-under-par, with Bryson DeChambeau starting the day from 11-under.

Shane Lowry will tee off for his final round from five-under-par shortly just before half-past-5 Irish time.

CYCLING

German Maximilian Schachmann has won the Paris Nice today.

Magnus Cort of Denmark won the final stage where leader Primoz Roglic suffered two crashes.

Carrick-On-Suir native Sam Bennett finished 38th today and 79th in General Classification.

FORMULA ONE

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s struggles continued on the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

He spun off the track once again as he battled to get to grips with his new car.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set the pace to underline his title-challenging credentials.

The new season starts at the same circuit later this month