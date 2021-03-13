RUGBY

Wales’ quest to win this year’s Guinness Six Nations, with a Grand Slam, remains on track.

They’ve beaten Italy 48-points-to-7 in Rome this afternoon.

Josh Adams, Taulupe Faletau, Ken Owens, George North, Callum Sheedy and Louis Rees-Zammit all went over the line for the visitors to secure the bonus point.

Their final game is against France next weekend.

And the French are also unbeaten ahead of their meeting with England at Twickenham which is just getting underway.

***

With a top-two finish in Conference B already in the bag, Connacht take on Edinburgh in the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Kick-off at the Sportsground is at twenty-five-to-eight.

While Ulster will look to make it eight wins from nine on the road when they take on the Ospreys at the Principality Stadium at the same time.

SOCCER

Crystal Palace still lead relegation strugglers West Brom 1-0 approaching full-time in their Premier League game at Selhurst Park.

Luka Milivojevic with the goal for the hosts in the first-half from the penalty spot.

Chelsea meanwhile remain unbeaten since being taken over by new manager Thomas Tuchel back in January.

They did drop points this afternoon though, which may prove crucial in the race for Champions League qualification.

They drew 0-0 with Leeds at Elland Road at lunchtime.

With the result they remain fourth but are just three points clear of West Ham, who have two games in hand.

Tuchel felt it was a fair result against tough opposition.

In just under half-an-hour’s time Everton will continue their push for a European place when they host Burnley.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman starts on the bench for the Toffees.

And in the late game leaders Manchester City are away to Fulham.

***

Republic of Ireland teenager Troy Parrott scored his first senior goal this afternoon.

The Dubliner found the back of the net for Ipswich in the fourth minute of their League One clash against Plymouth Argyle, and they still lead 1-0 approaching full-time.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is seven shots off the lead at golf’s Players Championship where he’s just gotten his third round underway.

The reigning Open champion has tee’d off from two-under-par.

Lee Westwood is the halfway leader by one stroke at nine-under.

GAELIC GAMES

Galway defender Sinead Burke has announced retirement from inter-county football.

The Oughterard player collected All-Stars in 2018 and 2019.

Burke also won nine Connacht Senior Football titles in her 14 season career.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card taking place throughout the afternoon at Navan.

The Ted Walsh trained Any Second Now has won the feature race of the day – the Grade-2 Webster Cup Steeplechase, after going off at a starting price of 3-to-1.