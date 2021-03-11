CYCLING

Ireland’s Sam Bennett has won today’s fifth stage of cycling’s Paris-Nice.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider claimed the victory in a sprint finish in Bollene (PR: Bol-len) to claim his second stage win of this year’s race.

Bennett remains top of the points classification and he’s thanked his Quick-Step teammates for their help at the finish.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is having a nightmare opening day at golf’s Players Championship at Sawgrass.

The defending champion is six-over-par after 14 holes, he’s a quadruple-bogey, double-bogey two bogeys and only two birdies so far today.

Graeme McDowell is one-over with two holes to play with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and American Harry Higgs sharing the lead out on course at four-under.

Open champion Shane Lowry tees off at ten-past-six Irish time.

Gaelic Games

Dr Crokes have added Kerry legend Colm Cooper to their management team for 2021.

The five-time All-Ireland winner will link up with the backroom team led by manager Edmund O’ Sullivan.

Cooper retired from inter-county football in 2017 after a career which saw him win five All-Irelands, nine Munster SFC titles and eight All-Stars.

Gooch won a coveted All-Ireland title with Crokes in 2017 under then-manager Pat O’Shea.

RUGBY

Ireland lock Iain Henderson says they’re wary of Scotland’s threats on the counter-attack going into Sunday’s Six Nations match at Murrayfield.

The hosts won their opening game against England before losing to Wales while Ireland are aiming to build on their win at Italy last time out.

Henderson knows Scotland have creative players with the ability to punish any mistakes this weekend

Outhalf Joey Carbery is set to make his first start since January 2020 in Munster’s Guinness Pro14 home clash with Scarlets tomorrow.

In total, there are seven changes to the side that defeated Connacht last week.

In addition to Carbery – Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy, Jean Kleyn and Jack O’Sullivan also come into the team.

JJ Hanrahan will start at 12, marking his first centre partnership with De Allende.

+++

Alex Wootton’s move from Munster to Connacht has been made permanent.

He’s the top try scorer in this season’s Guinness PRO14, having crossed the whitewash 10 times in 13 apperances while on loan from Munster.

Ireland internationals Jack Carty, Ultan Dillane, Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan have also signed deals today to remain at the Sportsground.

SOCCER

In the Europa League tonight, Manchester United host AC Milan, with a 5.55 start at Old Trafford.

United are set to be without Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and David De Gea.

Also at that time, Rangers play Slavia Prague.

At 8pm, Arsenal are away to Olympiakos and it’s Tottenham versus Dinamo Zagreb.

+++

ATHLETICS

Athletics Ireland say they’re following the protocols set out by Sport Ireland’s Expert Advisory Group and the H-S-E after an unnamed athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive P-C-R test was detected this morning after the team was screened on their return from the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

Close contacts of the affected athlete will self-isolate for the next ten days.

HORSE RACING

Jockey Rob James has been given a four month ban by the I-H-R-B for a video in which he was seen mounting a deceased horse.

He received a 12 month punishment, suspended for 8 months.

James has apologised for the video, which was recorded in 2016.

There is a fixture at Thurles today, with the first off at 2.30.

HORSE RACING

Jockey Rob James has been given a four month ban by the I-H-R-B for being captured mounting a deceased horse.

He received a 12 month punishment, suspended for 8 months.

James has apologised for the video, which was recorded in 2016.

There is a fixture at Thurles today, with the first off at 2.30.