SOCCER

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been appointed as the club’s new technical director.

He’ll work alongside John Murtough – who’ll be United’s football director.

Fletcher will continue to be part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff.

The Old Trafford boss has welcomed the changes.

Tonight, Liverpool bring a 2-0 lead into their Champions League last 16 second leg with RB Leipzig in Budapest tonight.

Fabinho may return to the Reds midfield.

With a poor run of form of late, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side are missing the support of the club’s fans.

It’s an 8pm start.

That’s also the start time for the match between Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona in France.

PSG take a 4-1 first leg lead into the fixture.

+++

Manchester City will return to Budapest for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Monchengladbach next week.

Coronavirus travel restrictions also meant the first match was played at the Puskas Arena.

City have a 2-nil lead on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola’s side play Southampton in the Premier League tonight, with kick off at the Etihad Stadium from 6pm.

A win for City would send them 14 points clear at the top of the table.

+++

Ryan Giggs won’t be in charge of Wales during the next international break.

He’s agreed to remain on ‘special leave’ following his arrest in November after an allegation of assault, which he denies.

Robert Page will take over once again for upcoming matches with Belgium, Mexico and the Czech Republic.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett remains in the green points jersey after today’s fourth stage of the Paris-Nice but only just.

The stage was won by Primoz Roglic who’s also the new man in yellow.

Roglic has accrued more points than Bennett, but can only wear one jersey at a time.

The Waterford sprinter is also level on points with Mads Pedersen.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy insists his best days are ahead of him as he prepares for his defence of the Players Championship at Sawgrass in Florida this week.

The County Down star has been frustrated by swing issues.

He’s without a win in 16 months and it’s now 7 years since he won a major.

But he’s remaining positive.

TENNIS

Roger Federer is making his comeback from injury today after more than a year out with a knee injury.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner – who’s 39 year old is battling it out with British player Dan Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open.

After taking the first set 7-6, Evans took the 2nd with 6 games to 3, Federe has the chance to win the match with this final game.

Federer has the serve and is currently leading 6 games to 5the score is level on 30 a piece.

OLYMPICS

Thomas Bach has been re-elected unopposed as president of the International Olympic Committee.

The 1976 fencing gold medallist has now won a second term of office, after taking over in 2013.

A number of questions remain surrounding this summer’s delayed Games in Tokyo, including whether international – or domestic – spectators will be able to attend.