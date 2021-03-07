SOCCER

Manchester United lead neighbours Manchester City 1-nil after 20 minutes of play at the Etihad in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes scored for the visitors from the penalty spot in just the second minute.

Champions Liverpool meanwhile lost 1-nil to relegation strugglers Fulham to suffer a sixth home defeat in a row.

They remain four points adrift of the Champions League places – and have now played a game more than fourth placed Chelsea.

Here’s manager Jurgen Klopp at full-time.

Elsewhere today, West Brom and Newcastle played out a scoreless draw in the lunchtime game.

The result means that Steve Bruce’s side are three points above the relegation zone while the Baggies are six points from safety.

In the final game of the day Tottenham host Crystal Palace from a quarter-past-7.

***

Rangers are the new Scottish Premiership champions.

Celtic’s nil-all draw with Dundee United this afternoon means Steven Gerrard’s side are guaranteed to finish top with six games to spare.

It’s Rangers first league title in ten years.

ATHLETICS

Sean Tobin is preparing to run in the 3000 metres final at the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

The Clonmel native is just taking to the track.

Earlier, Sarah Lavin’s fourth placed finish in a time of 8.07 seconds wasn’t enough to qualify for the 60 metres hurdles final.

Ciara Neville also missed out on a final spot in the 60 metres after finishing seventh in her semi-final.

GOLF

Lee Westwood takes the lead into this evening’s final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Englishman has a one shot advantage on 11-under, with Rory McIlroy in a tie for 7th on seven-under, and he’ll be out on course at a-quarter-past-6 Irish time.

Padraig Harrington is 2-under-par thru one hole of his final round.

***

Leona Maguire is in a tie for 17th on 2-under-par after one hole of her final round in the LPGA’s Drive On Championship.

That leaves the Cavan native 11 shots off the lead.

Stephanie Meadow is 2-over-par after 8 holes today.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen bowed out of the Gibraltar Open, marking the end of the Irish interest.

He was beaten four-frames-to-nil by Judd Trump at the quarter-final stage earlier today.

RACING

There’s a seven race card taking place at Leopardstown throughout the afternoon.