SOCCER

Southampton lead Sheffield United 2-0 approaching full-time in their Premier League game at Bramall Lane.

James Ward-Prowse scored from the penalty spot just after the half-an-hour mark with Che Adams doubling their lead just over half-time.

Danny Ings had to go off injured after just 13 minutes.

Meanwhile, Burnley and Arsenal played out an eventful 1-1 draw in the first game of the day.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the visitors ahead in the 6th minute at Turf Moor.

Then they conceded a bizarre equaliser, had a penalty decision overturned by V-A-R and hit the post in stoppage time.

Chris Wood with the goal for the Clarets in the 39th minute.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said it was a frustrating day.

At half-five, there’s a Midlands derby between Wolves and Aston Villa – who continue to be without their captain Jack Grealish because of injury.

And after dropping points in their last two fixtures, Leicester will hope to get back to winning ways in the late kick-off.

They can move up to second with a victory against Brighton who are just three points clear of the relegation zone.

***

Norwich City lead Luton Town 3-0 at Carrow Road approaching full-time in the EFL Championship.

Leaders Norwich are aiming to win their seventh game in a row and the Canaries are ten points clear at the top.

In the early kick-off, Watford beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

***

Rangers are looking to take another step towards lifting their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade this afternoon.

They lead St Mirren 3-0 in the last 10 minutes at Ibrox and with victory here they’ll become champions tomorrow if Celtic slip up at Dundee United.

ATHLETICS

Sarah Lavin and Sean Tobin both clocked personal bests in advancing from their heats at the European Indoor Championships earlier today.

Tipperary’s Tobin’s ran a lifetime best in finishing fifth in his 3,000 metres heat this morning and qualified for tomorrow’s final as one of the fastest losers.

Limerick sprinter Lavin registered a personal best 8-point-zero-six seconds in placing third in her heat and she’ll have a semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

Nadia Power has her women’s 800-metres semi-final later while Mark English and Cian McPhillips are in men’s semis.

Cork’s Phil Healy goes in the 400-metres final at twenty-past-seven Irish time this evening.

RUGBY

There’s a top of the table clash in Conference A of rugby’s Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Defending champions and leaders Leinster make the trip to Belfast to face second-place Ulster at twenty-five-to-eight.

Munster are already through to the final after their 20-17 win against Connacht last night.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is in contention to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the half-way point of the tournament.

He’s back out this evening from 7-under-par, two shots behind Canadian leader Corey Conners.

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is 1-under-par thru 8 holes today leaving him in a tie for 38th.

***

Leona Maguire is in sixth-place at the Drive On Championship in Florida.

The Cavan native has just tee’d off from four-under-par, six shots behind the leaders.

Stephanie Meadow is 1-over after 15 holes of her third-round.

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Mark Allen has beaten Iran’s Hossein Vafaei 4-frames-to-2 in last-16 of the Gibraltar Open in Milton Keynes.

The first to four will progress to the quarter-finals.