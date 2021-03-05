RACING

Gordon Elliott has had his licence revoked following an I-H-R-B Referrals Committee Hearing.

They recommended a twelve-month suspension, with the last six-months suspended.

He’s also been fined 15-thousand euro.

The County Meath trainer will not attend a race meeting or point-to-point for a period of six-months beginning from Monday.

It’s after Elliott was pictured sitting on a deceased horse.

ATHLETICS

Phil Healy goes in the first semi-final of the women’s 400-metres this evening at the European Indoor Athletics Championships.

The Bandon sprinter was fastest in this morning’s heats, and the first two in each semi-final will progress.

While at 25-to-9, Irish time, Andrew Coscoran and Paul Robinson compete in the men’s 15-hundred metres final.

Mark English, John Fitzsimons and Cian McPhillips all go in the 800-metres heats this evening.

Nadia Power will return for tomorrow’s women’s 800-metres semi-finals having placed second in her heat.

But national record holder Siofra Cleirigh Buttner is out having only finished fourth in her heat of the same event.

GOLF

Overnight leader Rory McIlroy gets his second round underway at the Arnold Palmer Invitational within the hour.

He goes out from 6-under par.

Canadian Corey Connors is the new course leader at Bay Hill on 7-under.

Padraig Harrington is 2-under with seven to play.

But Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell will both miss the cut – they’re 5-over and 6-over respectively.

RUGBY

Connacht stand between Munster and a place in this season’s Pro 14 final tonight.

The sides meet at Thomond Park from 7.35, with Munster knowing a win would seal top spot in Conference B.

Marcel Coetzee and Robert Baloucoune return to the Ulster starting-fifteen for tomorrow’s meeting with Leinster.

Josh van der Flier, Rhys Ruddock and Ross Byrne all start for Leo Cullen’s side.

SOCCER

New Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic has dropped some experienced names for this month’s World Cup qualifier with the Republic of Ireland.

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic and Inter wing-back Aleksandar Kolarov have been left out.

Football’s lawmakers have agreed to relax the handball rule.

An accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal will no longer be considered an offence.

However, it will still be a foul if a player scores after deliberately or accidentally touching the ball with their hand.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says it's all very confusing

SNOOKER

Mark Allen will face Hossein Vafaei in the last-16 of the Gibraltar Open.

The Antrim man beat Iulian Boiko 4-3 this morning in Milton Keynes.

But Cork teenager Aaron Hill is out – beaten 4-2 by Jamie Clarke.