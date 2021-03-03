Gaelic Games

The new Management Team for the Kerry Minor Hurlers has been announced.

Causeways Tadhg Flynn is the new manager, and will be assisted by backroom team of 4.

They are Timmy Hourigan of Dr. Crokes, Richard Gentleman of Kilmoyley, Kieran Dineen, Abbeydorney and Pa Kelly, Clarecastle.

+++

The GAA Club Players’ Association has disbanded.

The group was established in 2017 to advocate a level playing field when it came to the issue of club fixtures.

With the confirmation of a split season at Congress, the CPA feels it’s work is complete.

+++

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the club might not release certain players for international duty this month.

The likes of Alisson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane (pr: Mah-nay) and Diogo Jota are among those set to be required in countries on the UK’s ‘red’ list.

That means they’d have to isolate for ten days upon their return.

FIFA is allowing clubs some flexibility regarding the release of players, and Klopp says they intend to use it.

This evening’s Premier League action gets underway within the hour.

Burnley entertain Leicester at Turf Moor from 6.

At the same time, Sheffield United face Aston Villa.

Then at 8.15, Manchester United will look to stretch their unbeaten away record to 21 matches when they face Crystal Palace.

=====

Three-weeks away from hosting the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers, Serbia have a new manager.

Yugoslav legend Dragan Stojkovic is to guide his country until the end of Euro 2024 qualifying.

====

Republic of Ireland captain Louise Quinn is in the heart of the Fiorentina defence for their Champions League last-16 first leg.

It’s currently Manchester City 1 Fiorentina 0.

RUGBY

Prop Ross Kane and back-row David McCann have signed new contracts at Ulster.

Both players will remain at Kingspan Stadium until at least the end of next season.

====

Fabien Galthié has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the French Rugby Federation.

The France head coach admitted to leaving the team bubble to watch his son play rugby, but is not believed to be the source of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Their Six Nations game with Scotland had to be postponed on account of the number of cases.

‘Patient Zero’ is believed to be a France 7’s player who was asked to train with the Six Nations squad.

TENNIS

The ATP tennis tour will increase the prize money on offer at lower-ranked tournaments as part of a financial support package for players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winnings will rise by up to 80 percent of pre Covid-19 totals up until Wimbledon.

The extra money will come from the pot that ordinarily goes to the top 12 players at the end of the season, with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer among those giving their support via the ATP Player Council.

SNOOKER

It was a bad day for the Irish at the Gibraltar Open.

Jordan Brown who won the Welsh Open was knocked out in the 1st round in a 4-3 loss to Rod Lawler.

While fellow Ulsterman Gerard Greene was whitewashed 4-nil by Stuart Bingham.