RACING

Horse Racing Ireland say they unreservedly condemn the photo of Gordon Elliott astride a dead horse.

The Grand National-winning trainer is said to be co-operating fully with an I-H-R-B investigation.

Elliott apologised for any offence caused by the picture which came to light over the weekend.

While the British Horseracing Authority say the image undermines the industry.

But Gigginstown House Stud owner Michael O’Leary says he will continue to support Elliott.

Mike Vince Reports

Former jockey Mick Fitzgerald says it paints the sport in a bad light.

RUGBY

Billy Holland has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 35-year old lock has spent 14 seasons with Munster, and is the province’s second most capped player of all time.

Holland says he wanted to retire while still playing well.

====

Craig Casey is one of thirteen players who’ve been released from the Ireland camp to play for their provinces this week.

The Munster scrum-half made his international debut off the bench in the win over Italy on Saturday.

Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne and Josh van der Flier are some of the others returning to their provinces.

SOCCER

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says his team must stop slipping up against sides in the Premier League’s bottom half.

They face one such club tonight, when they host Southampton.

Ancelotti’s men go into it having beaten Liverpool – but they recently lost to Fulham and Newcastle.

The Italian says it shows how competitive the top flight is.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says his team can’t feel sorry for themselves because of their injury problems.

Oriol Romeu is out for the rest of the season – while Takumi Minamino and Theo Walcott are among the others currently missing.

They head to Everton tonight having lost two out of their last three Premier League matches.

Hasenhuttl says they can’t be looking for excuses.

Kick off on Merseyside is at 8pm.

====

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has been given a timely boost ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Callum O’Dowda has returned to training with Bristol City, having not featured since St. Stephen’s Day.

It’s welcome news for Kenny, who will be without both John Egan and Jack Byrne for the games with Serbia and Luxembourg.

====

Barcelona say they are cooperating with authorities following the arrest of their former president.

Josep Maria Bartomeu and other several senior club officials are being questioned as part of an investigation into corruption and money laundering.

Also under the spotlight is a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of Bartomeu.