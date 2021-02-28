SOCCER

Action has gotten underway in the main Premier League game of the day.

Chelsea have welcomed Manchester United to Stamford Bridge where it’s scoreless after just over 15 minutes of play.

Elsewhere, Gareth Bale made a rare start for Tottenham this afternoon.

He scored twice for José Mourinho’s side as they beat Burnley 4-0 with Harry Kane and Lucas Moura also finding the back of the net.

Speaking at full-time, the Welshman said he was pleased to have made his mark.

Arsenal meanwhile climbed into the top half of the table at lunchtime.

They enjoyed a surprising 3-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

In the other early game, Crystal Palace and relegation fighting Fulham played out a scoreless draw at Selhurst Park.

With the point, Fulham are just three points from safety.

This evening, bottom side Sheffield United take on Champions Liverpool at Bramall Lane from a quarter past seven.

***

St. Johnstone beat Livingston 1-nil at Hampden Park this afternoon to win their first ever Scottish League Cup.

Shaun Rooney with the goal in the 32nd minute.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is in contention at the W-G-C Workday Championship as he prepares to get his final round underway.

He’ll tee off from 11-under-par at half-past-6 irish time, four shots behind leader Collin Morikawa.

Shane Lowry is 1-over thru 12 holes today.

***

Seamus Power is best of the Irish on the final day of the Puerto Rico Open.

He’s 11-under-par after three holes today – leaving him in a tie for 10th and three shots off the lead.

Pádraig Harrington is 1-under thru 4.

***

Leona Maguire is 4-under-par after ten holes of her final round at the Gainbridge on the LPGA.

That leaves the Cavan native in a tie for 25th and 12 shots off the lead.

RUGBY

There’s one game in the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Leinster entertain Glasgow Warriors with kick-off fast approaching at half-past-5.

Going into the game the hosts are a point above Ulster at the top of Conference A.

Flanker Josh van der Flier is set to play his 90th game for the province when he lines out for Leo Cullen’s side.

SNOOKER

John Higgins leads Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-frames-to-2 in the The Players Championship final in Milton Keynes.

The decider is a best of 19 frames contest.

RACING

An eight race card has been taking place throughout the afternoon at Naas.

The Willie Mullins trained Echoes In Rain won the feature race of the day – the Paddy Power Betting Shop Novice Hurdle.

Paul Townend guided the 5-year-old to victory after going off the 11-to-8 odds on favourite.