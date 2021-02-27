RUGBY

Ireland have their first win of this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

They’ve beaten Italy 48-points-to-10 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to finally get off the mark.

Will Connors went over the line twice for Andy Farrell’s side as well as Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan, CJ Stander and Keith Earls.

Wales meanwhile can seal the Triple Crown with a win against England in Cardiff where action has just gotten underway.

George North has lined out for the hosts and become the youngest player in the history of the sport to win 100 caps, at the age of just 28.

SOCCER

West Brom still lead Brighton 1-0 approaching full-time in their Premier League game at The Hawthorns.

Kyle Bartley put the hosts ahead after just 11 minutes.

Lewis Dunk thought he had equalised from a free-kick but his effort was controversially ruled out by V-A-R.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s incredible winning run continues.

They beat West Ham 2-1 in the first game of the day to earn their 20th consecutive victory in all competitions.

Ruben Dias and John Stones with goals in each half for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The City boss was pleased with his side after they earned a tough three points.

In just under half-an-hour’s time Leeds host Aston Villa and then the late game is Newcastle and Wolves at St. James’ Park from 8-o’clock.

***

With EFL Championship leaders Norwich not playing until tomorrow, Brentford can move within four points of the summit this afternoon.

And that looks likely – they’ve come from behind to lead Stoke 2-1 with just minutes left to play in west London.

***

Celtic lead Aberdeen 1-0 approaching full-time in the Scottish Premiership in their first match since manager Neil Lennon’s resignation.

John Kennedy is in charge at Parkhead.

GOLF

Seamus Power is best of the Irish at the Puerto Rico Open.

He’s 6-under-par after playing six holes of his third round.

Padraig Harrington is 1-under with just one hole left to play today.

The lead is held by American Brandon Wu on 11-under.

***

Leona Maguire is 3-under-par after 10 holes of her third round at the Gainbridge on the LPGA tour.

That leaves the Cavan native 8 shots off the lead.

***

Rory McIlroy leads the Irish challenge into day three at the G-W-C Workday Championship.

He’ll tee off from five-under-at a quarter-to-6 Irish time, six shots behind leader Brooks Koepka.

Open champion Shane Lowry is 1-under after two holes of his third round.

RACING

Today’s racing is at Fairyhouse.

The Willie Mullins trained Acapella Bourgeois with his nephew Danny on board won the Bobbyjo Steeplechase today after going off the 6-to-4 odds on favourite.

While the Henry De Bromhead trained Jason The Militant with Rachael Blackmore on board won the Red Mills Trial Hurdle today after going off the 7-to-4 odds on favourite.