SOCCER

Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry has been appointed as assistant coach to Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

Barry replaces Damien Duff, who resigned last month.

The Ireland role will be a part-time gig for Barry, who’ll also maintain his job at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Hill denies there are forces within the Ireland set-up working against Stephen Kenny.

The manager previously claimed that the ‘Videogate’ leak originated from someone who didn’t have the best interests of the team at heart.

But recently installed FAI CEO Hill, says the matter is firmly in the past https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5clip.mp3

=====

Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers will all be away from home for the first legs of their Europa League last-16 ties.

Arsenal face Olympiakos, Tottenham go to Dinamo Zagreb, and Rangers travel to Leicester’s conquerors Slavia Prague.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will entertain AC Milan for their first leg on March 11th.

RUGBY

Ireland’s 2023 World Cup journey will take them to Bordeaux, Nantes and Paris.

They’ll begin against a European qualifier, before facing an Asia/Pacific nation the following week.

Then it’s defending champions South Africa at the Stade de France, followed by Scotland at the same venue.

====

This evening’s Pro 14 action gets underway in the next half-hour, with Connacht away to Benetton.

Joey Carbery is set to end a near 14-month spell on the sidelines tonight – he’s on the bench for Munster’s game away to Cardiff.

Kick-off at the Arms Park is at 8, while at the same time Ulster entertain Ospreys.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will begin the second day of the WGC Workday Championship three-shots off the lead.

He goes out after 5.30 from 3-under par.

Shane Lowry is level par, and tees off just after 6pm.

Webb Simpson and Matt Fitzpatrick jointly lead on 6-under.

====

Seamus Power’s picked up a shot to move to 4-under par on day two of the Puerto Rico Open.

Padraig Harrington’s now 3-under.

A second round 68 means Greg Chalmers is the clubhouse leader on 10-under par.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett claimed his second stage win in three days on the UAE Tour.

The Waterford rider won the penultimate stage which finished at the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.