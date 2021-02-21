SOCCER

Manchester City have made the perfect start to their Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates where there’s just over 20 minutes on the clock.

Raheem Sterling scored for the visitors after just two minutes.

A win here for Pep Guardiola’s side would see them go 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Leicester City are up to second, for a few hours at least.

They beat Aston Villa 2-1 away from home thanks to first-half goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says he’s delighted with the win and their performance.

Earlier on, West Ham moved up to fourth.

David Moyes’ side beat Tottenham 2-1 at lunchtime.

And the final game of the day will see Manchester United entertain Newcastle from 7-o’clock.

***

Rangers lead Dundee 4-1 approaching full-time at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard’s side will go 18 points clear at the top of the table with a win here, at least until Celtic play Ross County this evening.

RUGBY

Five of the French team which started in their win against Ireland in the Guinness Six Nations will miss next weekend’s game with Scotland.

Star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont is among those who has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, France’s health minister upped the isolation period for those with Covid-19 to 10 days.

SNOOKER

Northern Ireland’s Jordan Brown leads Ronnie O’Sullivan 5-frames-to-3 in the final of the Welsh Open.

It is the Antrim native’s first ever major final, which is a best of 17 contest in Newport.

GOLF

American Sam Burns has a two shot lead over the chasing pack ahead of the final round at the Genesis Invitational.

Completion of the third round was delayed due to darkness and high winds.

He’ll tee off his final round just after half-past-6 Irish time from 9-under-par.

RACING

The Noel Meade trained Beacon Edge won the feature race of the day at Navan today – the Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle.

Sean Flanagan guided the 7-year-old to victory ahead of the Gordon Elliott trained Fury Road, with his stablemate Tiger Roll coming home last of the six that finished.