RUGBY

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has tested positive for COVID-19.

He’s the first player, but the fourth member of the French camp to test positive.

Dupont was seen talking with head coach Fabien Galthie without a mask on Monday.

Gathie tested positive himself earlier this week.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says he’s been wanting to play Harry and Ross Byrne together for some time.

They’ll start in the same Leinster side for tonight’s Pro 14 game away to the Dragons.

Harry is named at out-half, with Ross in the centre.

Cullen is looking to see what the pair can do together https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/leoc.mp3

Elsewhere this evening, Ulster are in Scotstoun to play Glasgow Warriors.

Both games kick-off at 7.35.

====

Billy Holland will pull level with Ronan O’Gara on 240 Munster appearances tomorrow.

The lock will captain the side for their Pro 14 trip to Edinburgh.

Only Donnacha O’Callaghan has played more game for the province.

==

Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan all return to the Connacht starting fifteen for their meeting with Cardiff at the Sportsground.

Jarrad Butler captains the side from the back-row.

SOCCER

Arsenal midfielder Willian has become the latest footballer to be racially abused on social media.

The Brazilian international has shared a series of hateful messages sent to him following last night’s 1-all draw against Benfica in the Europa League.

Willian captioned the images on Instagram, saying “something needs to change” and “the fight against racism continues”.

====

Stephen Kenny will be without John Egan for the Republic of Ireland’s first two World Cup qualifiers.

A dislocated toe means the Sheffield United defender is on the shelf for eight weeks.

Ireland’s campaign begins away to Serbia in just under five-weeks, before Luxembourg visit the Aviva.

===

There’s one game in the Premier League tonight.

Wolves play host to Leeds from 8.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has dropped back to 3-over par, five holes into his second round at the Genesis Invitational.

Padraig Harrington birdied his first hole to move to 3-over.

Sam Burns is the course leader on 10-under par.

GAELIC GAMES

Ronan McCarthy’s twelve-week ban looks set to be toothless.

The Cork football manager had a 12-week suspension upheld by the Central Hearings Committee after he broke the ban on team gatherings.

However, McCarthy’s ban began yesterday and will run until mid-May.

With the country set to remain under level-5 restrictions for nine weeks, the impact of his ban will be minimal.

TENNIS

Daniil Medvedev says the pressure will all be on Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s Australian Open men’s final.

The fourth seed beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to become just the third Russian to reach the Melbourne decider.

Djokovic has won all eight of his Australian Open final appearances to date.