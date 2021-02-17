SOCCER

James McClean says he is constantly living on edge due to threats to which he and his family have been subjected.

The Republic of Ireland winger shared a graphic message which was sent to him last night, outlining fantasies of a house fire.

The Stoke player has also had threats made against his life, and bullets sent in the post.

McClean can’t understand why young people in particular would stoop to such acts.

There’s more last-16 action in the Champions League tonight.

Juventus are away to Porto.

While Sevilla play host to Borussia Dortmund.

=====

Manchester City have the chance to establish a ten-point lead at the top of the Premier League table tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side are away to Everton from 8.15.

The evening’s action gets underway in an hour’s time, with Burnley playing host to Fulham.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA recorded losses of 34 million in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Central revenues dropped from 73.9 million in 2019 to 31.4 million last year.

The Association’s commercial director Peter McKenna has namechecked online streaming subscription service ‘Amazon’ as a player in the market for media rights to show games under the next agreement.

The current broadcast deals expire at the end of this year.

Director General of the GAA Tom Ryan says full capacity crowds will be slow to return.

Rugby

France head coach Fabien Galthie has assured supporters he is feeling well.

He’s currently isolating having tested positive for COVID-19, but is said to be asymptomatic.

Gathlie’s assistant William Servat became the third member of the coaching staff to test positive.

No French players have yet tested positive for coronavirus. +++

Munster head coach Johann van Graan is refusing to put a timescale on Joey Carbery’s return to action.

The out-half has increased his training load again this week as he nears the end of his recovery from an ankle injury.

It’s 13-months since Carbery last played competitive rugby.

Johann Van Graan is pleased with his recent progress…

BOXING

Carl Framtpon’s title fight with Jamel Herring is off.

The pair were due to meet in London in ten days’ time for the WBO super-featherweight title.

But Frampton has suffered a hand injury in training, delaying the fight until March at the earliest.

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal’s chances of winning a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australia have been ended at the quarter-final stage.

After winning the first two sets 6-3 6-2 against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Spaniard lost the next two 7-6 6-4.

The Greek won the final set 7-5 and is now into the semi-finals.

He’ll face Daniil Medvedev who beat fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

=

Women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty is out after she was defeated at the quarter final stage.

She was beaten in three sets by Karolina Muchova in Melbourne.

Muchova will now face American Jennifer Brady.

+++

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has been elected as the first non-American to serve as chairman of the PGA Tour’s player advisory council.

The former world golf number one beat Kevin Streelman and Scotland’s Russell Knox to the job.

McIlroy, who will succeed Jordan Spieth next year, previously said he was standing for the role as his experience could help to improve the sport.

SNOOKER

Seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry will compete in his first tournament on the main World Snooker Tour circuit since he retired in 2012.

The Scotsman has confirmed on social media he has entered the Gibraltar Open in what will be his first competitive action on his long-awaited comeback.

That starts in March and Hendry could also compete at the World Championship qualifiers in April, the final ranking event of the current campaign.

HORSE RACING

There is a meeting on the all weather today at Dundalk, with the first off at 2.20.