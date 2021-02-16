GAELIC GAMES

Director General Tom Ryan says it was the GAA’s own fault that last year’s club championships weren’t completed.

A number of well-publicised celebrations forced a halt to be called to club games prior to lockdown, with 11 finals still to be decided.

The GAA today reported a deficit of 34.1 million euro at national level after a pandemic-hit 2020.

They forecast it will be the summer of 2022 before their income returns to pre-coronavirus levels.

Ryan says they’re in constant contact with the government regarding extra public funding.

RUGBY

Munster say Joey Carbery is increasing his training load this week as he enters the final stage of his recovery from an ankle injury.

It’s over a year since the out-half last kicked a ball in anger.

However, Connacht and Ireland lock Quinn Roux is facing three months on the sidelines.

He requires surgery on a shoulder injury.

Connacht centre Peter Robb is also facing a spell out due to abdomen surgery.

====

The likes of Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey and Ryan Baird have all been released to their provinces for this week’s Pro 14 matches.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has retained a core training group of 24 as attentions turn to the Six Nations clash with Italy.

SOCCER

Liverpool look to put their domestic struggles behind them when they face German side RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie tonight.

The Premier League title holders have lost their last three top flight matches.

Kick-off in the neutral venue of Budapest is at 8.

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson

At the same time, Barcelona play Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou.

RACING

Tiger Roll will make his return to action this Sunday in the Grade 2, Boyne Hurdle at Navan.

It will be the back-to-back Grand National winner’s first outing since being pulled up at Cheltenham in November.

Tiger Roll was today handed a weight of 11-stone-9 for April’s renewal of the National at Aintree.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies’ trained Bristol de Mai will have top weight.

Mike Vince Reports:

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic will face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Top seed and defending champion Djokovic needed four-sets to beat sixth seed Alexander Zverev.

While Grigor Dimitrov became the third seed to fall to Karatsev.

Serena Williams has only lost once beyond the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

She’ll face 2019 champion Naomi Osaka in the semis following respective straight sets wins over Simona Halep and Su-Wei Tsieh (pr: Tseh).