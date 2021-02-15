SOCCER

Dalymount Park’s redevelopment has moved a significant step closer.

The Department of Finance has approved the draw-down of a government grant in excess of nine-hundred thousand euro.

The money will be used to enable detailed design work to take place.

Dalymount’s regeneration is estimated to cost 34.3 million euro in conjunction with the redevelopment of Phibsborough Shopping Centre.

====

West Ham can go fourth in the Premier League table this evening.

David Moyes’ side entertain bottom club Sheffield United from 6pm

And at 8, Newcastle make the trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea.

====

Jurgen Klopp’s denied rumours that he’s to quit as manager of Liverpool and take a break from football.

The Premier League champions are 13 points behind leaders Manchester City after losing three consecutive matches for the first time since November 2014.

Klopp’s mother also recently passed away, and he was unable to return to Germany for the funeral.

====

Jim Goodwin has signed a new three-year contract at St. Mirren manager.

The former Republic of Ireland international has impressed during his first 20-months in charge of the Scottish Premiership side.

RUGBY

Dan Leavy has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The Leinster flanker had only returned from a 19-month absence in October.

It’s believed Leavy’s latest procedure was an elective one, and he’ll return in the summer.

====

Jacob Stockdale appears unlikely to be fit in time for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

Ulster have confirmed the winger remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Stockdale sustained the injury in the festive win over Munster in the Pro 14.

GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny duo Grace Walsh and Denise Gaule have been nominated for Camogie Senior Player of the Year.

Completing the shortlist is Galway’s Shauna Healy.

The Intermediate Player of the Year shortlist is made up of Antrim’s Maeve Kelly and Down pair Niamh Mallon and Sara-Louise Graffin.

Armagh’s Ciara Donnelly and Leanne Donnelly are in the running for the Junior Player of the Year with Cavan’s Róisín O’Keeffe.

The Camogie All-Stars teams will be announced at a virtual event on Saturday, the 6th of March.

RACING

The Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work has been ruled out of next month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The horse was last seen in defeat at The Dublin Racing Festival when finishing third behind Kemboy.

Elliott says that disappointing showing has led to a premature end to Delta Works’s season.

Jack Kennedy brought his winning form to Fairyhouse on Monday where he partnered the Gordon Elliott-trained Grand Paradis to take the second division of the two-mile maiden hurdle for owners Andrew and Gemma Brown. It was all very straight forward for the 7/2 chance which pulled nine length clear of the Willie Mullins-trained 6/4 favourite Grand Bornand to give Kennedy his 44th winner of the season.

Kennedy ended the week with a winner at Punchestown on Sunday where he partnered the ML Bloodstock-owned Farmix to a clear-cut success in the rated novice chase. The 4/1 chance went clear before the final fence and easily beat the James Motherway-trained 85/40 favourite Dinny Lacey by five and a half lengths to record his third victory for County Wexford trainer Liz Doyle.

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal remains on course to win a record-setting 21st career Grand Slam.

He beat Fabio Fognini in straight sets to set up a quarter-final date with fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

There’ll also be an all-Russian quarter-final, following wins for both Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Ashleigh Barty continued her procession to the last-eight – the top seed beat Shelby Rogers in straights to set-up a quarter-final with Karolina Muchova.

But fifth seed Elina Svitolina is out, beaten in three-sets by Jessica Pegula.