RUGBY

Ireland trail France 15-points-to-13 approaching full-time in their Guinness Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Ronan Kelleher with the try for Andy Farrell’s side with Ross Byrne kicking the conversion as well as a penalty along with Billy Burns.

SOCCER

Arsenal lead Leeds 1-nil after just over 15 minutes of time in their Premier League game at the Emirates.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the goal for the hosts.

Earlier on, it finished up 1-all between West Brom and Manchester United at The Hawthorns in their Premier League clash.

Mbaye Diagne put the hosts ahead in the second minute before Bruno Fernandes equalised just before the break.

Earlier on, Wolves came from a goal down to beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s.

Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto with the goals for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side.

And then this evening , Everton host Fulham from 7pm at Goodison Park.

Going into the game, the visitors are 10 points from safety.

With 16 matches left to play, manager Scott Parker believes they have the quality to get themselves out of trouble.

Two second half goals from Odsonne Edouard saw Celtic beat St Johnstone 2-1 away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

They are now 18 points behind leaders Rangers.

TENNIS

Men’s top seed and reigning champion Novak Djokovic is through to the Australian Open quarter-finals.

He beat 14th seed Milos Raonic three sets to one earlier on today.

In the women’s draw, Serena Williams and Simona Halep are set to meet in the last 16 after their respective fourth round wins.

Naomi Osaka is also through after surviving two match points to beat Garbine Murguruza 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

GOLF

American Jordan Spieth will take a two shot lead into his final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tonight.

He’s 13-under-par in California after a one-under 71 overnight.

Five players share second place two shots further back.

RACING

There was racing at Punchestown this afternoon.

The Peter Fahey trained ‘The Big Dog’ won the feature race of the day- The Punchestown Grand National Trial Handicap Steeplechase – after going off the 5-to-2 odds on favourite.