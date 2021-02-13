SOCCER

Leicester City came from a goal down to beat champions Liverpool 3-1 in the first Premier League game of the day.

James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes all scored for the Foxes in a seven minute spell in the second half at the King Power Stadium.

With the result Brendan Rogers side are second while the Reds are fourth but could be seventh by Monday night.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says they played well – but that wasn’t enough.

Elsewhere, Burnley lead Crystal Palace 3-0 approaching full-time at Selhurst Park.

In just under half-an hour’s time, Manchester City host Tottenham.

Sergio Agüero is back after 11 games out to start on the bench for City while Gareth Bale is among the replacements for Spurs.

At 8-o-‘clock tonight, Brighton welcome Aston Villa to the Amex.

RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell has added John Cooney and Harry Byrne to his squad ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations game against France.

They’ve been drafted in as cover after Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton were ruled out of the clash with Les Blues.

Murray has a hamstring issue while Sexton failed to come through the H-I-A return to play protocols.

21-year-old Byrne is uncapped while Cooney hasn’t played for Ireland since last year’s defeat to England in the Six Nations.

***

Defending champions England beat Italy 41-18 in the Guinness Six Nations this afternoon.

The six tries for Eddie Jones’ side secured them a bonus point at Twickenham.

Scotland are aiming to make it back to back victories – they’re hosting Wales at Murrayfield where action has just gotten underway.

GOLF

Jordan Speith has a one shot lead over the chasing pack on 12-under-par after round two of the PGA’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am in California.

There’s no Irish interest in the competition.

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal is through to the last-16 at the Australian Open tennis.

The Spaniard, while playing through a back injury, beat England’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets in Melbourne, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

There were no big shocks on day six – which was played without fans after Melbourne entered a five-day circuit break lockdown.

Women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty went through, as did Elina Svitolina.