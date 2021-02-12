RUGBY

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has backed Billy Burns to respond to last week’s disappointment in Cardiff.

The Ulster out-half starts against France after Jonathan Sexton failed the return-to-play protocols.

Conor Murray was a last-minute withdrawal due to a hamstring injury and his place goes to Jamison Gibson-Park.

Elsewhere, Iain Henderson captains the side and replaces James Ryan.

While Rhys Ruddock comes in for the suspended Peter O’Mahony.

And despite the wayward kick that ended last week’s defeat to Wales, Farrell says Burns is in a good head-space https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5frisport.mp3

France head coach Fabien Galthie has dropped two players who accounted for three of their tries against Italy last week.

Winger Teddy Thomas drops to the bench with Damien Penaud starting.

While Castres flanker Anthony Jelonch comes in for Dylan Cretin.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic says he doesn’t know if he’ll be fit to play his Australian Open fourth round match with Milos Raonic.

The defending champion suffered a “muscle tear” in his five-set win over Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere, third seed Dominic Thiem came from two-sets down to beat home favourite Nick Kyrgios in five.

Women’s second seed Simona Halep will play French Open champion Iga Swiatek in round 4.

They were respective straight sets winners over Veronika Kudermetova and Fiona Ferro.

And Garbine Muguruza needed just 54-minutes to beat Zarina Diyas and set-up a last-16 encounter with Naomi Osaka.

SOCCER

Liverpool will be without Fabinho for tomorrow’s Premier League match at Leicester.

New signings Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak could play at centre back, while Nat Phillips is also in contention.

Meanwhile, Leicester will be without defender James Justin as he needs an operation after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Wednesday’s FA Cup win against Brighton.

GOLF

Seamus Power’s second round is underway at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Waterford golfer began the day on level par.

Patrick Cantlay his the man to catch on 10-under par.