SOCCER

The trend of European ties being moved to neutral venues has continued.

Manchester United’s Europa League last-32 first leg with Real Sociedad has been moved from the Basque Country to Turin.

Flights from the UK into Spain are currently blocked.

United are in FA Cup fifth round action tonight, welcoming their former manager David Moyes and West Ham to Old Trafford.

Kick-off there is at 7.30.

The evening’s action gets underway in the next half-hour, with Burnley playing host to Championship side Bournemouth.

Kevin Long and Jimmy Dunne both start for the hosts, and kick-off is at 5.30.

RUGBY

Jack Conan could make a first international appearance since the 2019 World Cup this weekend.

The Leinster back row has been drafted into the Ireland squad in anticipation of Peter O’Mahony’s suspension.

O’Mahony’s facing a disciplinary hearing this afternoon following the red card he received in the defeat to Wales.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Sexton and James Ryan are undergoing the return to play protocols after suffering head injuries in Cardiff.

But forwards coach Simon Easterby is hopeful both will be fine for Sunday’s visit of France to the Aviva https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5rugby-2.mp3

=====

France have made two alterations to their front row options for Sunday’s game at the Aviva.

Uini Antonio and Hassane Kolingar replace their fellow props, Georges-Henri Colombe and Jean-Baptiste Gros.

====

Simon Zebo admits he’s tempted by potentially playing for Ireland in the 2023 World Cup.

The 30-year old is in the final year of his current deal at French Top 14 giants, Racing (pr: Rassing) 92.

Zebo’s been in the international wilderness since announcing his move to France, but says a decision on his future will likely come next week.

TENNIS

It took Ashleigh Barty just 44-minutes to secure a place in the Australian Open second round.

The top seed beat Danka Kovinic 6-love, 6-love.

Defending champion Sofia Kenin, sixth seed Karolina Pliskova and Coco Gauff were all victorious.

But two-time finalist Victoria Azarenka was beaten in straight sets by world number-61 Jessica Pegula.

Men’s second seed Rafa Nadal dispatched Laslo Djere in straight sets.

There were also victories for Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev.