BOXING

Daniel Kinahan has insisted that he has no links to a criminal gang and has denied any role in threats sent to journalists followng a BBC Panorama documentary about his involvemnet in boxing.

In a statement released to TalkSport this morning, the 43-year-old confirmed he is still partaking in organising some of the sport’s biggest fights.

Last year, World heavweight champion Tyson Fury thanked him for his involvement in reaching an agreement for a fight with Anthony Joshua.

Shortly after that, Fury’s team announced Kinahan would no longer negotiate for him.

Today’s statement directly contradicts claims that he’d stepped away from the sport and MTK Global.

Kinahan has no previous convictions but has been named in the High Court as a senior figure in an organised crime gang.

SOCCER

The fixture list for the upcoming S-S-E Airtricity First Division season was released today, before a final decision on licensing has been agreed.

A ten-team format has been published, with nine named teams listed, and all fixtures subject to change.

Cork City’s derby at Turners Cross against Cobh Ramblers is the pick of the ties set to take place on Friday the 26th March.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne will travel to Eamonn Deacy Park to face Galway United, Wexford will entertain Cabinteely while Athlone Town are away to UCD.

And Bray Wanderers will have to wait and see who they’ll open their season against.

***

There’s one game in the Premier League tonight with Leeds at home to Crystal Palace.

The visitors will be without forward Wilfried Zaha, who has a a hamstring problem.

Manager Roy Hodgson says it’s unclear how long their top scorer will be out for.

Kick off at Elland Road is 8.00 and a win for either side would move them up to 10th place.

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricket team have had to postpone their tour to Zimbabwe in April due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

They were due to play a three-match T20 International series, followed by a three-match one-day international series.

Zimbabwe Cricket and Cricket Ireland have agreed to reschedule the tour for a later date.

TENNIS

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic sailed into the second round of the Australian Open today.

The world number one beat Frenchman Jeremy Chardy three sets to love on the opening day in Melbourne.

Last year’s beaten finalist Dominic Thiem also reached the second round.

In the women’s singles; seven time winner Serena Williams and 2019 champion Naomi Osaka both opened with wins