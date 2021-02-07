RUGBY

Ireland’s 2021 Guinness Six Nations campaign has not gotten off to a good start.

They trail Wales 21-points-to-13 with just 10 minutes left to play in Cardiff.

Tadhg Beirne scored the Irish try in the first half with Johnny Sexton kicking the conversion and two penalties.

George North and Louis Rees-Zammit meanwhile have gone over the line for the hosts with Leigh Halfpenny kicking one of the conversions and three penalties.

Andy Farrell’s side were reduced to 14 men in the 13th minute when flanker Peter O’Mahony was sent off for a reckless clear-out on Tomas Francis.

John Holstead of Rugbai Chorca Dhuibhne reviews Wales v Ireland.

SOCCER

There’s just over 15 minutes gone in the main Premier League game of the day.

Champions Liverpool have welcomed leaders Manchester City to Anfield where it’s scoreless.

Elsewhere Leicester City missed out on the chance to go level on points with second placed Manchester United this afternoon.

They drew nil-all with Wolves at Molineux.

The Foxes stay third for now anyways while Nuno Espírito Santo’s side are 14th.

Meanwhile, second half goals from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son saw Tottenham beat West Brom 2-0 to get back to winning ways in the first game of the day.

Kane made a quick recovery from injuring both ankles just over a week ago to start.

Manager Jose Mourinho said he was desperate to play.

The result means Spurs are 7th in the table, at least until this evening, while the Baggies remain in the relegation zone and are just a point above bottom side Sheffield United.

And this evening Sheffield United welcome Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea to Bramall Lane from 7.15pm.

***

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers dropped points this afternoon – drawing 1-all away to bottom side Hamilton.

Despite this, Steven Gerrard’s side are 21 points clear of Celtic at the top of the table.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has gotten his final round of the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open underway – 12 shots off the lead.

He has just tee’d off from six-under-par in a tie for 36th, with American’s Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele leading the way on 18 under.

***

A final round of two-under-par 68 helped Masters champion Dustin Johnson claim victory in the Saudi International.

The American posted a total of 15-under-par, two shots clear of Justin Rose and Tony Finau in second.

Cormac Sharvin finished best of the Irish on 7-under after a final round of 68.

Shane Lowry was two shots further back on 5-under, while Graeme McDowell finished 1-over.

RACING

The Willie Mullins trained Kemboy, with his nephew Danny on board, won the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Day Two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown this afternoon.

The favourite Minella Indo could only manage fourth behind The Storyteller and Delta Work.

The Gordan Elliot trained Quilixios won the first Grade One of the day – the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

The 4-year-old was guided to victory by Jack Kennedy after going off the 4-to-6 odds on favourite.

Meanwhile the Grade One Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle was won by the Willie Mullins trained Appreciate It with Paul Townend on board.

He also went off the favourite – at a starting price of 1-to-3 odds on.

Mullins and Townend successfully teamed up as well to claim victory in the Grade One Flogas Novice Steeplechase with 1-to-2 odds on favourite Monkfish.

NFL

Tom Brady will play in a record 10th Super Bowl tonight.

His Tampa Bay Buccaneers side go up against The Kansas Chiefs in the eagerly anticipated showdown that gets underway at half-past-eleven Irish time.

Over 100-million people will tune in, in the United States alone, with the event broadcast in 130 countries.

Niall O’Callaghan previews.