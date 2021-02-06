RUGBY

France got their 2021 Guinness Six Nations campaign underway with a comfortable 50-points-to-10 victory over Italy in Rome this afternoon.

Last year’s player of the tournament Antoine Dupont set up three and scored a try himself as they secured a bonus point win.

Elsewhere, Scotland are looking to beat England on their own turf for the first time in 38 years later.

The rivals are facing off for the Calcutta cup at Twickenham where the action has just gotten underway.

Ireland’s 2021 Six Nations campaign gets underway tomorrow.

They’re facing an away match against Wales.

John Holstead of Rugbai Chorca Dhuibhne

SOCCER

Newcastle lead Southampton 3-2 approaching full-time in their Premier League game at St. James’ Park.

Joseph Willock and Almiron have scored for the hosts with an own goal too from Jan (pron: Yan) Bednarek.

The Republi of Ireland’s midfielder Jeff Hendrick has been sent for a second yellow card.

Elsewhere, it’s 1-all between Burnely and Brighton at Turf Moor with Lewis Dunk finding the back of the net for the visitors before Johann Berg Gudmundsson equalised.

At lunchtime, Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-nil.

Ollie Watkins with the goal for Dean Smith’s side in just the second minute of play and the win moves them up to 8th in the table.

Despite going behind after 2 minutes, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta felt it was a strong performance from his side.

In just under half-an-hour, Fulham host London rivals West Ham.

And Manchester United will be hoping to end the day level on points at the top of the table.

Victory against Everton tonight would put them on the same tally as local rivals Manchester City, but they’re likely to stay second on goal difference.

Kick-off at old Trafford is at 8-o’clock.

Liverpool fan Batty Foley looks ahead to their match tomorrow against Man City

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/batty.mp3

***

Brentford are heading back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

They’ll go above Swansea by winning at Middlesbrough where they’ve come from behind to lead 4-1.

***

Celtic lead strugglers Motherwell 2-1 in the dying moments of their Scottish Premiership game at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon’s side are looking for their first pair of consecutive wins this calendar year.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is five-under-par after 2 holes of his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

He’s seven shots adrift off half-way leader Xander Schauffele at Scottsdale.

***

Shane Lowry shot a third round of 67 to move to 6-under-par at golf’s Saudi International earlier today.

Masters champion Dustin Johnson has a 2 shot lead over the chasing pack on 13-under.

Cormac Sharvin will go into the final day at 5-under with Graeme McDowell 3-over.

RACING

Rachael Blackmore and the unbeaten Honeysuckle saw off five rivals to win this afternoon’s Grade 1 Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown by 10 lengths.

The Henry De Bromhead seven-year-old mare went off the 10-to-11 odds on favourite.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend won the other three Grade One races of the day meanwhile.

Chacun Pour Soi became a back-to-back winner in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase while Gaillard Du Mesnil (pron: gay-ard da may-neil) enjoyed a five-lengths victory in the opening Novice Hurdle.

Mullins and Townend teamed up again for another comfortable win with Energumene (pron: en-erg-uh-men) in the Irish Arkle Novice Chase.