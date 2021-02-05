RUGBY

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is wary of the challenge posed by an experienced Wales side on Sunday.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones returns from injury, while there’s a first start since 2018 for flanker Dan Lydiate.

Meanwhile, George North starts for Wales at outside centre.

Farrell says Sunday’s game in Cardiff will be a tough one to win https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/5af.mp3

Jonathan Sexton’s shaken off a hamstring strain to start at out-half for Ireland.

There’s a first Six Nations appearance for Leinster winger James Lowe.

While in the pack, there are starts for both Josh van der Flier and Tadhg Beirne.

=====

The first sample of Welsh-Irish action comes in the PRO 14 tonight.

Connacht are looking to arrest a run of back-to-back defeats when they face the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

Kick-off is at 7.35.

GOLF

Bad light has suspended play on day two of the Saudi International.

Shane Lowry has just one hole to complete ahead of his third round – he’s 3-under par.

Defending champion Graeme McDowell reached halfway in level par.

While Cormac Sharvin is 1-under.

Paul Dunne was struggling on 6-over with eight to play when play was suspended.

Back-to-back rounds of 65 mean Ryan Fox heads the field on 10-under par.

=====

Rory McIlroy gets his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open underway at 7.20, Irish time.

He goes out from 1-under par.

U-S Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has assumed the course lead on 10-under par.

SOCCER

Liverpool could be boosted with the return of a key trio for Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

Alisson, Fabinho and Sadio Mane will all train ahead of the game at Anfield.

Meanwhile, manager Jurgen Klopp hasn’t ruled out debuts for deadline day signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

=====

Waterford say a lack of government flexibility led to their withdrawal from the UEFA Youth League.

The Blues were due to play Hammarby in Sweden on March 2nd.

However, with level-5 coronavirus restrictions in place, the government have forbidden the club’s under-19’s from training and travelling to Sweden.