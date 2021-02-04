TENNIS

Australian Open organisers are “confident” the first Grand Slam of the year will go ahead as planned on Monday, despite 160 players waiting for the results of coronavirus tests.

More than 500 people connected to the tournament were told to isolate by Melbourne health officials yesterday after a hotel worker tested positive.

Play at six warm-up events and the draws were postponed today so the draws will take place tomorrow.

Players will be allowed out of isolation once they return a negative test.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has accused golf’s rule makers of “reeking of self-importance”.

They’ve announced plans to try to limit how far players can hit the ball.

McIlroy says it will have a negative impact on the sport – particularly for amateurs.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has recovered after a poor start on day 1 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

He’s back to level par after 7 holes today, having dropped three shots in his opening two holes.

However, McIlroy is already 6 shots off the lead, which is held by American Matthew NeSmith on six under.

Padraig Harrington tees off at seven o’clock Irish time.

Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Cormac Sharvin are all level par after day 1 of the Saudi International on the European Tour…

They’re nine shots off the lead which is held by England’s David Horsey.

Elsewhere for Ireland, Paul Dunne is three over after an opening day 73.

I’m sure they’d love to have that trophy on the mantlepiece, McIlroy tees off at 3pm irish time while Harrington is out on the course at 7

SOCCER

Southampton have successfully appealed the red card shown to Jan ((pron: Yan)) Bednarek in Tuesday’s 9-nil thrashing by Manchester United.

The defender was sent-off, following a V-A-R review, when he conceded a penalty during Tuesday’s 9-nil thrashing in the Premier League.

His boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says it was a strange and damaging decision.

**Han

+++

Arsenal’s appeal against the red card shown to David Luiz in Tuesday’s Premier League defeat to Wolves has been unsuccessful.

The defender was sent-off just before half-time after clipping the heel of Willian Jose and conceding a penalty.

Arsenal say they accept the FA’s decision, and Luiz will now be suspended for one game.

+++

On the pitch tonight, Spurs face a tough challenge if they’re to end their two-game losing run.

Jose Mourinho’s side welcome his old club Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for an 8pm kickoff.

Spurs will once again be without the injured Harry Kane.

Chelsea will be hoping to build on their strong start under new manager Thomas Tuchel, with four points picked up in his first two games.

RUGBY

Wales will be without winger Josh Adams for Sunday’s Six Nations opener with Ireland.

He’s been suspended for two games for breaking the team’s coronavirus protocols.

Adams has apologised for attending a family gathering last weekend.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Sexton has declared himself fit for Sunday’s game in Cardiff.

The Ireland captain has shaken off a minor hamstring strain.

====

England rugby union captain Owen Farrell will start at fly-half for their opening Six Nations game with Scotland on Saturday.

Head coach Eddie Jones has opted for a centre pairing of Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade.

Bath’s uncapped Beno Obano is likely to make his debut after being named on the bench.

+++

FRANCE HEAD COACH Fabien Galthié has named a strong team for their Six Nations opener against Italy. Les Bleus, who finished second to England in last year’s championship, begin their campaign in Rome on Saturday.

The French are still without Romain Ntamack who suffered a broken jaw in late December.

22 year old Mathieu Jalibert takes up the number 10 shirt outside electric scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

+++

Cameron Redpath will make his Scotland debut when they face England on Saturday in rugby union’s Six Nations.

The Bath centre previously represented England at Under-20 level.

Finn Russell returns at fly-half having missed the Autumn Nations Cup through injury.

Hooker George Turner will make his championship debut.

+++

There will be a streamlined version of this year’s Women’s Six Nations.

Teams have been split into two pools of three, with Ireland facing Wales away and France at home.

The tournament will begin in April, having been postponed due to the pandemic.

The Under-20 Six Nations will follow the same format between June and July.