SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers will begin the defence of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title against St Patrick’s Athletic.

The other opening day fixtures on the 19th of March will see Dundalk go to Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps host Bohemians.

Promoted sides Longford Town and Drogheda United both have home matches against Derry City and Waterford respectively.

The schedule for the First Division and the Women’s National League will be released next week.

Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott has moved to Ipswich Town on loan on deadline day.

He joined Millwall on loan from Tottenham last summer, but has now cut his stay short at The Den, where he made a total of 11 Championship appearances.

Ipswich currently lie in 11th place in the third tier and take on Blackpool on Saturday.

Shane Long could also be poised for a loan move.

There’s speculation linking the striker with a switch from Southampton to Bournemouth, with Josh King heading in the other direction as part of the deal.

Sky Germany are reporting that Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Schalke central defender Ozan Kabak.

It’s understood it’s a loan deal, with the option to buy.

Jurgen Klopp’s defensive options will also be bolstered by the acquisition of Preston’s Ben Davies.

Celtic had been in the race to sign Ben Davies – but manager Neil Lennon says they were "gazumped" by the Premier League title holders

Celtic have, however, signed Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny on a loan deal.

The window closes at 11 o’clock tonight in England and midnight in Scotland.

Here at home, the President’s Cup between league champions Shamrock Rovers and cup holders Dundalk will take place on March 12th.

The fixtures for the new SSE Airtricity League season are set to be released around now.

Clubs have been meeting with the FAI today with regard to the upcoming season.

It’s understood a package of €3.6million has been put to clubs to get the season underway in mid-March.

On the transfer front, Shamrock Rovers have confirmed that midfielder Aaron McEneff has joined Scottish Championship leaders Hearts.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be banned for their next three matches.

The Premiership leaders have decided not to contest a Scottish FA charge of violent conduct.

Morelos appeared to stamp on Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in their Scottish Premiership victory last week, in which the Colombian scored the winner.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA Championship draws scheduled for next week have been postponed.

It’s understood the GAA does not wish to decide the pairings for the provincial competitions given the uncertainty surrounding the return to training.

The Allianz Leagues were due to begin at the end of February but are likely to be pushed back due to continued restrictions.

RUGBY

Nick Timoney, David O’Connor and Greg Jones have all committed their immediate futures to Ulster.

O’Connor and Jones have signed deals to keep them at the club until 2022, while flanker Timoney has committed to the province until 2023.