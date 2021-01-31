SOCCER

Action has gotten underway in the main Premier League game of the day.

Champions Liverpool are taking on West Ham at the London Stadium where it’s scoreless after just over 15 minutes of play.

Shaqiri and Origi have started for Liverpool with Firmino on the bench and Mane not in the matchday squad.

Elsewhere, Leicester City missed out on the chance to go second in the table this afternoon.

They lost 3-1 to Leeds United at the King Power Stadium.

Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison all scored for the visitors.

Bamford’s goal marked his first in four games, he said at full-time it was a relief to get back on the scoresheet.

At lunchtime new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel got his first win with a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

This evening Brigton and Tottenham meet at the Amex at a-quarter-past-7.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says a goalless draw at home to Manchester United shows the progress his side has made.

They’d won five of their last six Premier League games prior to the fixture – and were without key players including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

But Arteta tells Sky Sports News, they’re coping with every challenge thrown at them.

We looked forward to the game yesterday with Arsenal Fan Joby Costello, who looks back at his side’s performance.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will get his final round of the Farmers Insurance Open in California underway from 7-under-par in an hour’s time.

The County Down native is in a tie for 8th and just three shots off the lead that’s shared by Mexican Carlos Ortiz and American Patrick Reed.

***

Pádraig Harrington finished in a share of sixth place at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on 9-under-par today, his best finish in over two years.

The Dubliner was eight shots behind winner Paul Casey.

Shane Lowry finished up five shots back on 4-under-par.

SNOOKER

It’s final day of the German Masters, which is taking place in Milton Keynes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World number one and reigning champion Judd Trump leads fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski 6-frames-to-1.

RACING

There was racing this afternoon at Naas.

The Willie Mullins trained Bachasson, with Paul Townend on board, has won the Limestone Lad Hurdle after going off at a starting price of 11-to-8.

Rachael Blackmore guided the Henry De Bromhead trained Eklat De Rire to victory in the Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Steeplechase after going off at odds of 11-to-4.