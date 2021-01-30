SOCCER

Newcastle’s 11-game winless run came to an end at lunchtime with a 2-nil victory over Everton in the Premier League.

Callum Wilson scored twice for the visitors at Goodison Park.

Everton and Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman didn’t make any excuses at full-time.

Meanwhile, in the 3-o’clock games Manchester City still lead bottom side Sheffield United 1-0 approaching full-time at the Etihad.

Gabriel Jesus (pron: Jay-sus) with the goal for Pep Guardiola’s side before the break.

Fulham and West Brom are tied at 2-2 at The Hawthorns.

And Crystal Palace lead Wolves 1-0 at Selhurst Park with Ebe Eze (pron: Eb-ee Ess-ee) finding the back of the net for the hosts.

In just under half-an-hour’s time Arsenal and Manchester United renew rivalries at the Emirates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær (pron: Sol-shar) makes five changes to his side that lost during the week with Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay coming in to starting.

The late game sees Southampton welcome Aston Villa to Saint Mary’s for an 8-o’clock kick-off.

Norwich City have a four point lead at the top of the EFL Championship table.

They drew 0-0 between with Middlesbrough at Carrow Road earlier.

And second placed Swansea City lead Rotherham 3-1 with just minutes left to play with Cork’s Conor Hourihane scoring for Steve Cooper’s side.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic still trail St. Mirren 2-1 with just minutes left to play at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon’s side are 23 points behind leaders Rangers in the table.

RUGBY

Action has just gotten underway between Munster and Benetton in the Guinness PRO14 in Treviso.

The visitors have an 11-point advantage at the top of Conference B going into the game.

***

Leinster have the opportunity to move to the top of Conference A of the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Victory at the Scarlets would see the defending champions leapfrog rivals Ulster at the summit.

Prop Tadhg Furlong makes his long awaited return from injury in the game at Parc Ui Scarlets, where there’s a twenty-five-to-eight kick-off.

GOLF

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are in a share of 10th place after three rounds of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The Irish duo will go into the final day tomorrow at seven-under-par after rounds of 67 and 69 respectively.

England Paul Casey’s taken the 54 hole lead by one stroke at 15-under.

***

Rory McIlroy is five-under-par heading into his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open in California.

He’s due out on course at Torrey Pines in the next few minutes.

Six players, including former Masters winner Patrick Reed,are within one stroke of the Norwegian.

OLYMPICS

Olympic Federation of Ireland President Sarah Keane remains confident that this summer’s Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned.

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach reaffirmed his belief this week that a July start for the postponed Games remains on track and there’s no “Plan B” being considered.

Keane admits it won’t be a normal Olympics