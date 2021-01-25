RUGBY

Tadhg Furlong should be back in the Ireland fold as soon as possible according to former international Alan Quinlan.

The tighthead was included in the Ireland Six Nations squad, despite not having played since last February.

Furlong’s training workload with Leinster will increase this week, and he could feature in their game away to Scarlets.

And Quinlan says a fit Furlong is a huge boost for Ireland

Leinster say Jonathan Sexton suffered a minor muscle injury in their win at Munster.

However, the number-10 will link up with the Ireland squad as planned.

As will James Lowe, as he continues to rehab a groin injury.

Andy Farrell named his Ireland squad today, and it included uncapped pair Tom O’Toole and Craig Casey.

Jacob Stockdale is unavailable due to a knee injury.

Joe Marler and Joe Launchbury have both pulled out of the England squad.

Launchbury is out with a stress fracture in his leg, while Marler will be missing for personal reasons.

France winger Virimi Vakatawa will miss the entire competition with a knee injury.

While Italy back Matteo Minozzi has withdrawn due to mental and physical tiredness.

There have been a flurry of new two-year contracts signed at Ulster today.

Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Alan O’Connor and Aaron Sexton have all signed new deals.

SOCCER

Thomas Tuchel is the odds-on favourite to succeed Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager.

Lampard was sacked today after a run of five defeats in eight Premier League games.

Tuchel has been out of work since Christmas when he was sacked by Paris Saint Germain (pr: San Zher-Man).

Championship side Wycombe play host to Tottenham tonight in the FA Cup fourth round.

Kick-off at Adams Park is at 7.45, and the winner will be away to Everton in round 5.

Andy Lyons has signed a new contract with Bohemians.

The 20-year old full-back broke into the Bohs first-team in 2018 and has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-19 level.

RACING

Tomorrow’s meeting at Down Royal will be subject to an 8am inspection.

Parts of chase track are currently unfit for racing due to frost.

However, temperatures are forecast to rise in the morning.