SOCCER

They’ve just kicked off at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fixture of the day.

Manchester United are hosting Liverpool – just a week on from their meeting in the Premier League.

Donny van de Beek has started for the hosts with Bruno Fernandes on the bench while Salah is back in Jürgen Klopp’s starting 11 with Mane (pron: Man-ay) rested.

Elsewhere today, Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 at Stamford Bridge with Tammy Abraham scoring a hat-trick for the hosts.

After the game, manager Frank Lampard had particular praise for the 23-year-old striker

Leicester City came from behind with an impressive turn-around to beat Championship side Brentford 3-1 in London.

Cengiz Under, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison all found the back of the net for the Foxes.

Meanwhile Burnley beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage to book their place in the fifth round.

The Republic of Ireland’s Kevin Long scored for the Clarets as well as two from Jay Rodriguez.

At 8-o’clock tonight Everton host Sheffield Wednesday.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy relinquished a one shot overnight lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship to finish third – 5 shots behind winner Tyrrell Hatton.

McIlroy carded a final round of 72 for a 13-under-par finish.

Dubliner Pádraig Harrington shot a final round 73 to finish up on 3-over-all-round.

RUGBY

Connacht trail Ospreys 26 points to 20 in the dying moments of their Guinness PRO14 game at the Sportsground.

Alex Wootton and Paul Boyle have gone over the line for Andy Friend’s side.

Conor Fitzgerald sent both conversions through the posts as well as two penalties.

CRICKET

Afghanistan have beaten Ireland in back to back matches in their three match One Day International series in Abu Dhabi.

They won by 7 wickets with 28 balls remaining after Ireland won the toss and chose to bat first, setting a target of 260.

Afghanistan win the series 2-0 with one match to play on Tuesday with world cup qualifying points still on the line.

Paul Stirling scored a century in the defeat to overtake William Porterfield in becoming Ireland’s all-time leading run-scorer across all formats.