GAELIC GAMES

Mayo’s Keith Higgins has retired from inter-county football at the age of 35.

The Ballyhaunis clubman walks away with eight Connacht Senior Football Championship medals, four All-Stars and a National League medal from 2019.

He was named the Young Footballer of the Year in 2006 where Mayo lost to Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Championship final.

He’s also a keen hurler and has won seven county titles with Ballyhaunis.

SOCCER

Arsenal’s hopes of ending the season with silverware took a massive hit this afternoon.

The holders were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round after being beaten 1-0 by Southampton at St. Mary’s thanks to a Gabriel own goal in the 24th minute.

Elsewhere, Brighton beat Blackpool 2-1 at the Amex,

Millwall lost 3-0 to fellow Championship side Bristol City at The Den,

Barnsley beat Norwich City 1-0 while Sheffield United beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at Bramall Lane,

West Ham enjoyed an impressive 4-0 win over Doncaster at the London Stadium and Swansea City sailed into the next round – they beat Nottingham Forest 5-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

There’s 20 minutes gone now between League Two side Cheltenham Town and Manchester City at Whaddon Road where it remains scoreless.

And there’s one Premier League game later when Aston Villa host Newcastle at 8-o’clock.

RUGBY

Munster and Leinster are at full strength for this evening’s Guinness PRO14 derby in Limerick.

37 internationals have been named across the two matchday squads as the players get a final chance to impress Ireland coach Andy Farrell ahead of the Six Nations.

Defending champions Leinster go into the game five-points behind Conference A leaders Ulster while Munster occupy top spot in Conference B.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan expects it to be a tight affair.

Action gets underway at Thomond Park at 25-to-8.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will take a one shot lead into tomorrow’s final round of golf’s Abu Dhabi H-S-B-C Championship.

He’s 13-under-par after carding a third round of 67 this afternoon.

A double-bogey on his final hole today saw Padraig Harrington slip back to two-over.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC star Conor McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time in 12 months when he fights Dustin Poirier in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The Dubliner has not fought professionally since beating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone inside 40 seconds last January.

The bout will take place in front of a limited number of fans in Abu Dhabi.