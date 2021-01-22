SOCCER

Two Premier League title hopefuls have suffered major injury blows.

Manchester City will be without Kevin de Bruyne for between four and six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

While Leicester striker Jamie Vardy could miss four Premier League games followin a hernia operation.

====

Frank Lampard insists he ignores all speculation surrounding his future at Chelsea.

His side have lost five of their last eight Premier League matches.

High-profile and out-of-work managers Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri are understood to be eyeing his job.

Lampard says he take no notice of such rumours

=====

It’s believed Mick McCarthy may not have been Cardiff’s first choice to replace the sacked Neil Harris.

They reportedly approached former Sligo boss Paul Cook with a six-month contract offer which he turned down

Cook’s been out of work since leaving Wigan after their relegation to League One.

McCarthy was recently sacked after just nine games in charge of APOEL Nicosia.

====

There’s one game in the FA Cup tonight with non-League Chorley playing host to Wolves.

RUGBY

Garry Ringrose returns from a broken jaw to the Leinster centre for tomorrow’s Pro 14 meeting with Leinster.

Jonathan Sexton captains the side from out-half.

CJ Stander will make his 150th appearance for Munster – he’s selected at number 8 with Peter O’Mahony captaining the side.

=====

Wasps winger Paolo Odogwu and Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall have been given their first call-ups to the England squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

The uncapped duo have been included in a 28-man group for the championship, which starts at the beginning of next month.

Head coach Eddie Jones – who’s isolating after assistant Matt Proudfoot tested positive for coronavirus – has selected a smaller squad than usual to minimise the risk of infection.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy surrendered the lead on day two of the Abu Dhabi Championship.

He dropped back to 7-under par with four holes still to be completed tomorrow.

Tyrell Hatton is the new course leader on 12-under

Padraig Harrington is 2-under.

Back-to-back rounds of 72 saw Graeme McDowell reach half-way in level par, but he’s unlikely to make the cut.

Shane Lowry will also miss out having finished on 1-over.

TENNIS

Andy Murray won’t play at this year’s Australian Open.

The former world number one missed his chartered flight to Melbourne after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Murray says his team have been desperately trying to find a solution to allow him to play but that they couldn’t make it work.

BASEBALL

Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86.

Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s record for career home runs in 1974, and held the record for 33-years.