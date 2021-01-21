The President Michael D Higgins has led the tributes to Kerry Olympian Jerry Kiernan, who has passed away at the age of 67.

The Listowel Native had a glittering sports career in which he represented Ireland on 17 occasions between 1975 and 93, including a 9th place finish in the 84 Olympic Marathon.

Living in Dublin for most of his adult life, Kiernan won a number of Irish titles.

Starting with the Youth 1500m in 1971

Followed by the Junior Cross Country in 1973

Moving onto Senior level, he won the 1500m in 1975

10,000m in 1981,

And won the Dublin Marathon twice, in 1982 and again 10 years later in 1992

A former Irish record holder over 3,000 metres on the track and 10 miles on the road, Kiernan also became the 10th Irish athlete to run a sub-four minute mile when he ran 3:59.12 in June of 1976.

On the international stage, along with placing 9th in the 84 Olympic Marathon, he won the World Cross Country Championship 7 times.

His racing days came to a close in the late 90s where he then took to coaching and punditry, influencing the next generations of Irish athletes.

Earlier I spoke with Sean Lyons who was close friends with Jerry Kiernan during their college days…

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has started his year in fine style.

The world number-6 carded a flawless round of 64 to head the field at the Abu Dhabi Championship on 8-under par.

McIlroy is one clear of Tyrell Hatton.

Padraig Harrington opened with a 2-under round of 70.

Due to a fog-delayed start, Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry must complete their rounds tomorrow – they’re 1-under and 4-over respectively.

GAA

3 Kerry players have been selected in the Top 20 players from the EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship.

Beaufort Wing back Sean O’Brien, Kenmare Corner back Dan McCarthy and Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich, corner forward from An Gaeltacht.

All 3 played part in the elongated season in which Kerry beat Cork to claim the U20 Munster Championship before a 5 point semi-final loss to eventual winners Galway.

2013 Footballer of the Year Michael Darragh Macauley has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

In total MacAuley won 8 All Ireland medals, 10 Leinster crowns, 5 National Leagues, 2 All Star awards and the Club All-Ireland in 2016.

SOCCER

Liverpool badly need a win tonight, to keep pace with the Premier League leaders.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have failed to score in their last three league outings, and begin the night six-points off Manchester United.

Burnley visit Anfield, with kick-off at 8.

Despite their recent dip in form, Klopp is confident their rivals will suffer similar problems.

Wayne Rooney believes his former club Manchester United, will win the Premier League title this season.

They’re top of the table and two points clear of their local rivals Manchester City, but they’ve played a game more.

Derby manager Rooney says bringing the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani to Old Trafford, made him believe United could become champions again.

A joint statement from FIFA and the six football confederations has reiterated that a closed European Super League would not receive support from any of them.

It adds that any club or player involved in such a competition would not be allowed to compete in the World Cup, the Euros or any tournament organised by FIFA or the regional confederations.

The document is signed by the presidents of each organisation, including FIFA’s Gianni Infantino and UEFA’s Aleksander Ceferin

RUGBY

Louise Galvin is this year’s Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 7’s Player of the Year.

The Kerry native, called time on her career in October 2020, having played in 96 World Series games for her country, scoring 22 tries.

Béibhinn Parsons has been named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of The Year.

The Ballinasloe winger enjoyed a tremendous season with Ireland, while balancing international rugby with her studies.

Parsons who is just 19 years old scored three tries during the 2020 Women’s Six Nations.

Leinster’s Garry Ringrose has been named Men’s Player of The Year.

The centre was a key man for the Blues in their unbeaten league campaign.