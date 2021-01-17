SOCCER

There’s just over 15 minutes gone in the main Premier League game of the day.

Liverpool have welcomed Manchester United to Anfield where it remains scoreless.

The winner of this will be top of the table this evening.

Meanwhile Tottenham beat bottom side Sheffield United 3-1 at Bramall Lane in the first game of the day.

Serge Aurier, Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele with the goals for the visitors.

The Republic of Ireland’s David McGoldrick found the back of the net for the Blades.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said his players did well to finish the game off after their hosts briefly made it 2-1

Later on this evening, Crystal Palace welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park for a quarter-past-seven kick-off.

***

Rangers dropped points away to Motherwell at lunchtime in the Scottish Premiership with their clash at Fir Park finishing up in a 1-1 draw.

With the point Steven Gerrard’s side are now 21 points clear of Celtic at the top of the table.

SNOOKER

John Higgins leads China’s Yan Bingtao 5-frames-to-3 in the Masters final in Milton Keynes.

20-year-old Bingtao is aiming to win his first major title while Higgins is hoping to win the title for a third time.

CRICKET

Ireland’s ODI with the UAE in Abu Dhabi is set to go ahead tomorrow, following a number of postponements due to positive Covid-19 cases in the UAE’s squad.

The series was in real doubt in the last week with matches postponed on four separate occasions.

The Emirates Cricket Board released a statment today saying that the closing match of the series will be played in Abu Dhabi tomorrow morning.

GOLF

Brandon Steele holds a two-shot lead ahead of the final round at the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

The American holds a two-shot lead at 18-under-par.

RACING

Dreal Deal claimed victory for trainer Ronan McNally in the feature race of the day at Punchestown this afternoon.

Denis O’Regan was aboard to land the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice hurdle.

Envoi Allen meanwhile took the honours in the Sky Bet Killiney Novice Steeplechase.