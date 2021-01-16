GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny’s Ger Aylward has retired from inter-county hurling.

The 28-year-old is the second of Brian Cody’s side to do so in as many days after corner-back Paul Murphy called it a day yesterday.

The Glenmore clubman walks away with two All-Ireland medals and three senior Leinster titles to his name as well as an All-Star from 2015.

SOCCER

Sam Allardyce got his first win since his returning to the Premier League today.

His relegation-fighting West Brom side beat Wolves 3-2 at lunchtime in the Black Country derby.

Two penalties from Matheus Pereir and a Semi Ajayi header saw the Baggies beat their neighbours in the top flight for the first time in nine years.

Speaking after the game at Molineux Allardyce said it was a great result

Earlier, West Ham beat Burnley 1-0 at the London Stadium thanks to a Michail Antonio goal for the hosts in the 9th minute.

And Brighton beat Leeds 1-0 at Elland Road with Neal Maupay finding the back of the net for the Seagulls in the first-half.

In less than half-an-hour’s time Chelsea take on fellow west London side Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Frank Lampard’s side have picked up just one win from their last six top flight matches while the hosts last league win was back in Novemeber.

The 8pm kick-off sees Southampton go to Leicester.

***

Championship leaders Norwich maintained their four-point advantage at the summit today with a 2-1 away win over Cardiff City.

Wayne Rooney began life as official manager of Derby today – his Rams side were beaten 1-0 though by Rotherham at Pride Park.

19-year-old Republic of Ireland international Jason Knight led out the home side as captain.

***

A youthful Celtic side were held to a 0-0 draw with Livingston at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership today.

Gavin Strachan was on the line again for the Bhoys as manager Neil Lennon continues to self-isolate.

***

Bastien Hery joined Bohemians from Linfield today.

The former Waterford and Limerick midfielder was a Northern Irish Premiership winner with the Belfast side last season.

Bohs boss Keith Long says they’ve signed a “high-quality player with great experience, ability and personality”.

SNOOKER

Defending champion Stuart Bingham leads China’s Yan Bingtao 4-frames-to-3 in the first of this year’s Masters semi-finals in Milton Keynes.

Elsewhere, John Higgins goes up against David Gilbert in the evening session.

RACING

There was an eight race card at Fairyhouse today.

The feature race of the day, the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Steeplechase, was won the Noel Meade trained Daly Tiger with Sean Flanagan on board.