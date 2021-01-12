RUGBY

France’s Deputy French Minister for Sport has refused to commit to fulfilling their Six Nations trips to Ireland and England.

The tournament is due to get underway on February 6th, with France away to Italy.

After a meeting with the French Rugby Federation today, Roxana Maracineanu had no qualms about their trip to Rome.

However, she said adequate COVID-19 protocols must be guaranteed to allow France to travel to Dublin or London.

====

The postponed meeting of Munster and Leinster has been rearranged for Saturday week.

The sides will meet at Thomond Park on January 23rd.

The date has been left vacant by the suspension of the Heineken Champions Cup.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo GAA have suspended three members of their backroom team.

It’s after they were found to have attended last month’s All Ireland football final without accreditation.

Under COVID-19 regulations, backroom team numbers were capped at twelve.

Mayo say neither manager James Horan nor the county board were aware of their attendance.

=

Peter Leahy has stepped down as Mayo women’s football manager after three years at the helm.

He’s set to link up with Bernard Flynn’s coaching staff with the Meath under-20’s.

SOCCER

Sligo Rovers have entered into a strategic agreement with English Premier League side Everton.

The partnership will see Sligo and Everton academy coaches work closely together.

Everton and Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman left Sligo for Goodison Park back in 2009.

===

Fulham manager Scott Parker says the Premier League’s decision to reschedule their game against Tottenham on two days notice is “scandalous”.

The London clubs face each other tomorrow, after Spurs’ original opponents Aston Villa had a coronavirus outbreak within the squad.

Parker believes it’s unfair on his players who haven’t had enough time to prepare for a top-flight fixture https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fulhamparker.mp3

Manchester United would become the new leaders of the Premier League this evening by claiming a point against Burnley.

Everton can climb into the top four with victory at Wolves.

Before those games, bottom side Sheffield United will hope their first top flight win of the season comes at the 18th attempt at home to Newcastle.

GOLF

Masters organisers are hopeful of staging this year’s tournament in front of a limited number of patrons.

Last year’s edition was postponed until November, and played out behind closed doors.

But despite increasing case numbers and deaths in the state of Georgia, Augusta chairman Fred Ridley is confident of hosting a limited number of spectators in April.

SNOOKER

Neil Robertson leads Yan Bingtao by 5-frames to 3 in their Masters first round match.

Later, Mark Selby takes on Stephen Maguire.