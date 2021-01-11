RUGBY

The French Ministry for Sport has officially called for the next two rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup to be postponed.

They’re concerned about the new British strain of COVID-19.

European rugby chiefs – the EPCR – must now decide the best course of action for their competitions.

Leinster are due to travel to Northampton on Friday night.

Leinster winger James Lowe has returned to training.

He hasn’t played since Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup defeat to England due to a groin injury.

However, hooker Sean Cronin suffered a knee injury in Friday’s win over Ulster and he’ll be monitored as the week progresses.

SOCCER

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has led the criticism of Celtic’s winter training camp in Dubai.

Injured defender Christopher Jullien tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return.

Thirteen players along with manager Neil Lennon also have to self-isolate.

Tonight’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Hibs does go ahead, despite the withdrawals.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has encouraged other clubs not to follow Celtic’s lead https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17maxwell.mp3

Tottenham will face Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday night instead of Aston Villa.

The Villa fixture has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Birmingham club.

Fulham’s home game against Chelsea has been put back a day from Friday to Saturday.

There’s one remaining fixture in the FA Cup third round tonight.

Non-league Stockport County play host to West Ham.

The last time the sides met 25-years ago, the Hammers were beaten 2-1 in the League Cup.

Kick-off is at 8.

GOLF

Turnberry won’t stage the golf Open Championship for the foreseeable future.

Next year’s US PGA Championship has also been moved from Trump National golf course in Bedminster, with organisers saying it would be “detrimental” to their brand.

Both courses are owned by Donald Trump – who encouraged riots at the US Capitol last week.

CRICKET

Shane Getkate and Conor Olphert have been called into the Ireland cricket squad for the remaining one-day internationals with the UAE and Afghanistan.

All-rounder Getkate replaces the injured David Delany.

While Olphert has been brought in as a net bowler.

Both have to quarantine so they will not be available for tomorrow’s second one-day international with the UAE.