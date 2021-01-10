SOCCER

Tottenham Hotspur lead non-league side Marine 4-0 at half-time in their third round FA Cup tie.

Vinicius has scored a hat-trick for José Mourinho’s side with Lucas Moura also finding the back of the net.

Marine’s best chance came in the 20th minute when it was still nil-all and Neil Kengi hit the crossbar with a cracking strike from outside the box.

Elsewhere today, League Two side Crawley Town provided a shock at the Broadfield Stadium where they comfortably beat Leeds United 3-0.

Chelsea beat Morecambe 4-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz.

Derek Comerford, Chelsea fan https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/derek-4.mp3

And Manchester City sailed past Birmingham to advance to the next round with a 3-0 win at the Etihad where Bernardo Silva found the back of the net twice as well as Phil Foden.

City boss Pep Guardiola made five substitutions in the second-half, he explained why at full-time https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/citysubs.mp3

And Barnsley beat Tranmere 2-0, Bristol City overcame Portsmouth 2-1 at Ashton Gate while Cheltenham beat Mansfield 2-1 after extra-time.

The final tie of the day then kicks off at a quarter-to-8 tonight when Newport County and Brighton meet at Rodney Parade.

***

Rangers have beaten 10 men Aberdeen 2-1 away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

Alfredo Morelos with both goals for Steven Gerrard’s side.

They sit 22 points clear at the top of the table with the win, at least until Celtic play tomorrow.

Robert McElroy reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rob-3.mp3

***

Celtic have confirmed that an unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish champions are due to play Hibs tomorrow night.

They’ve just returned from a controversial mid-season trip to Dubai.

GOLF

American golfers Harris English and Ryan Palmer share the lead going into the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii later on.

They’re both tied on 21 under par while third placed Colin Moriwaka is just one shot behind them.

SNOOKER

The Masters got underway in Milton Keynes today.

Kyren Wilson has beaten Gary Wilson 6-frames-to-2 in their opening match at the Marshall Arena.

Joe Perry takes on David Gilbert from 7-o’clock this evening,.