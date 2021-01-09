RUGBY

Major doubt has been cast over the start of this season’s Guinness Six Nations.

France’s sports ministry has this afternoon called for the upcoming games involving French and British teames in the Champions and Challenge Cups to be postponed.

The French government are implementing “short term” measures to cut down travel in and out of the country due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers in recent weeks.

They’re also set to discuss France’s participation in the Six Nations early next week with the sports ministry expressing particular concern about the pandemic situation in the U-K.

There’s a top of the table clash in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Munster have an eight-point advantage at the summit ahead of their trip to Galway to face Connacht.

Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony are among 10 Irish internationals set to start for the Reds who lost at Ulster last weekend.

Mike Keane previews https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mike-k.mp3

Kick-off at the Sportsground is at 25-to-8.

SOCCER

Non-league side Chorley qualified for the fourth round of the F-A Cup today after beating Covid-hit Derby 2-0 at lunchtime.

Meanwhile, Burnley avoided a slip-up at Turf Moor where they needed penalties to beat League One side MK Dons.

Fulham beat west London neighbours QPR 2-0 after extra-time at Loftus Road.

Sam Allardyce’s West Brom side have been knocked out by his former club Blackpool after being beaten 3-2 on penalties.

And Leicester City enjoyed an impressive 4-0 over Stoke at the Britannia Stadium.

It’s scoreless after 20 minutes of play in the all Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle at the Emirates while at 8-o’clock tonight Manchester United host Watford.

RACING

The rescheduled Coral Welsh National at Chepstow today was won by Secret Reprive after going off the 5-to-2 odds on favourite.

Here at home, tomorrow’s meeting at Naas has been postponed after failing a track inspection this afternoon due to frost.

The fixture will now take place next Wednesday the 13th of January.

SNOOKER

World number one Judd Trump has withdrawn from the Masters which is set to start tomorow after testing positive for coronavirus.