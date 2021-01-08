RUGBY

The resumption of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup hinges on a decision by French authorities.

Tournament organisers met with their French counterparts this week over concerns regarding a new COVID-19 strain.

The third round of pool fixtures are due to be played next weekend.

====

Connacht have made four changes to the side that beat Leinster for tomorrow’s Pro 14 clash with Munster.

Ultan Dillane, Finlay Bealham, Sean O’Brien and Aussie winger Ben O’Donnell all come into the side.

Shane Daly is the only Munster player retained from their defeat to Ulster.

Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, and Damian de Allende all return.

===

Leinster have the chance to return to winning ways in the Pro 14 tonight.

Unbeaten Ulster visit the RDS where there’s a 7.35 start.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen feels Ulster have one distinct advantage this season https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17sport-12.mp3

SOCCER

Cork teenager Tyreik Wright is expected to make his Aston Villa debut tonight.

They’ve been forced to field a youth team for their FA Cup third round fixture with Liverpool.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 7.45, and at the same time Wolves entertain Crystal Palace.

====

Dane Massey has made the short journey down the M-1 to find a new club.

After eight years at Dundalk, the left-back has signed for Drogheda United.

He’s Drogs manager Tim Clancy’s sixth new signing of the close season.

CRICKET

Despite a century from Paul Stirling, Ireland lost their first one-day international with U-A-E by six wickets.

Ireland set a target of 270 which the Emirates’ surpassed with an over to spare.

The sides will meet again on Sunday.

GOLF

Justin Thomas and Harris English hold a two-shot lead heading into round 2 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Both Americans are eight under par.

Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed are among a chasing group of six on 6-under par.