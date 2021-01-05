GAELIC GAMES

Inter-county GAA training has been banned until the end of the month at the earliest.

Director General Tom Ryan wrote to county boards, citing the exceptional rise in infection rates of Covid-19 and the increased risk of community transmission as the reason for the delay.

Training was set to resume on January 15th

Ryan added that club and county team gyms must also remain closed.

====

Tom Parsons is the third Mayo footballer in as many days to confirm their inter-county retirement.

The 32-year old has been part of the senior panel for a dozen years, winning three Connacht titles and an Allianz League.

Parsons joins Donal Vaughan and David Clarke in stepping away from James Horan’s panel.

SOCCER

Forty positive coronavirus cases have been recorded at Premier League clubs over the latest two rounds of testing.

The checks were carried out between the 28th of December and 3rd of January.

Four top flight fixtures have been postponed so far this season because of positive results at clubs.

====

The Carabao Cup reaches the semi-final stage tonight with a London derby.

Tottenham entertain Championship side Brentford, with kick-off at 7.45.

====

Dundalk have signed Albanian goalkeeper Alessio Abibi.

The 24-year old will help replace the recently retired Gary Rogers at Oriel Park.

===

Finn Harps have completed the signing of midfielder Conor Barry from Galway United.

He’s Ollie Horgan’s second addition of the close season following the arrival of Ryan Rainey.

RUGBY

A knee injury has rendered Jacob Stockdale a doubt for Ulster’s Pro 14 meeting with Leinster.

The winger sustained the problem in last week’s win over Munster, and will be assessed this week.

Meanwhile, Ulster flanker Sean Reidy’s been ruled out for three months following shoulder surgery.

====

Munster have no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s game away to Connacht.

And they’ve been further boosted by the return to fitness of prop James Cronin

RACING

Monalee has been ruled out of the rest of the national hunt season.

The 10-year old had been set for another tilt at the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

But trainer Henry de Bromhead has confirmed Monalee won’t be risked again this season after a setback on the gallops.