SOCCER

Jack Byrne has signed a two-year contract with Cypriot First Division strugglers APOEL Nicosia.

The side are managed by former Republic of Ireland boss, Mick McCarthy.

Byrne revived his career and earned international recognition following his two-year spell at Shamrock Rovers.

Thiago Alcantara could make just his second start for Liverpool tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can open up a three-points lead at the top of the Premier League with a win away to Southampton.

The Spain midfielder was a second half substitute in last week’s scoreless draw with Newcastle.

With just seven points separating the top ten, Klopp expects the title race to go the wire.

GAELIC GAMES

David Clarke’s become the second Mayo player in 24-hours to retire from inter-county action.

The two-time All Star goalkeeper won eight Connacht titles and a pair of national leagues since his debut in 2002.

Clarke follows Donal Vaughan in stepping away from James Horan’s panel.

Meath veteran Graham Reilly is another to confirm their inter-county retirement.

He made his debut as a teenager in 2007.

Reilly cited his captaincy of the Meath side in 2017 as a career highlight.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton is a doubt for Leinster’s Pro 14 derby with Ulster on Friday night.

The Ireland captain sustained a head injury in the weekend defeat to Connacht and is following the return-to-play protocols.

Scott Penny, Ciaran Frawley and Josh Murphy are also doubts for the top-of-the-table clash at the RDS.

But Rhys Ruddock is in contention following a rib injury.

And Jordan Larmour is back in training after suffering a dislocated shoulder in October.

F1

The opening Grand Prix of the season is under threat.

The Australian Grand Prix is due to be held at Melbourne’s Albert Park on March 21st.

However, COVID-19 restrictions are due to see the race postponed.