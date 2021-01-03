SOCCER

The day’s second Premier League game is at the half hour mark.

Manchester City lead Chelsea at half time in Stamford Bridge.

Ilkay Gundogan’s 18th minute strike was added to by Phil Foden three minutes later.

City’s preparations for the tie were hampered by six coronavirus cases within the squad.

Eric Garcia was the latest positive test confirmed earlier today.

Joe Rawson has the half time report

Earlier, Leicester City withstood a late Newcastle fightback to move up to third.

The Foxes were 2-1 winners at St James’ Park, with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans on target in the second half.

Andy Carroll grabbed a late goal for the hosts.

—-

The League of Ireland season, meanwhile, is set for a March start.

It’s anticipated the Premier Division will now start shortly after St Patrick’s Day.

The news comes after discussions between the FAI and the National League Executive Committee.

DARTS

Gerwyn Price says he’s not putting himself under pressure, as he goes into a first PDC World Darts Championship final.

He takes on two-time winner Gary Anderson in the decider tonight at Alexandra Palace, after beating Stephen Bunting.

The players have history after some feisty encounters in the past.

Price says he’s blaizing a trail for Welsh darts.

RACING

Agusta Gold held off the challenge of Moyhenna to claim victory in the Mares Steeplechase at Fairyhouse earlier today.

The Mags Mullins-trained eight-year old was guided home by jockey Danny Mullins.

BOXING

There will be no professional boxing in the UK this month, because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

The British Boxing Board of Control has cancelled events which were due to take place under its jurisdiction.

GAELIC GAMES

Donal Vaughan has described his Mayo teammates as ‘men of outstanding character and relentless drive’.

The 32-year-old has retired from inter-county football after 12 seasons.

He won six Connacht titles and played in five All-Ireland finals.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner today announcing his decision, he said he was hanging up his boots with a ‘heavy heart’