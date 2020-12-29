SOCCER

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl won’t be in the dugout for their Premier League game against West Ham this evening as he is self-isolating.

A member of his household has tested positive for Covid-19.

That game at St. Mary’s kicks off at 6-o’clock,

At the same time, Brighton host Arsenal, West Brom entertain Leeds and Burnley take on Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

Then at 8-o’clock, Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side can go second in the table with a win.

***

The Premier League detected 18 positive Covid-19 cases from just under 15-hundred tests carried out on players and staff last week.

That’s the highest weekly total since testing began.

RUGBY

Leinster confirmed today that two of their senior players have tested positive for Covid-19 and are self-isolating.

A statement from the province has also said that a number of close contacts of the two players have been identified and these players are also self-isolating.

Leo Cullen’s side are due to take on Connacht in the Guinness PRO14 on Saturday.

Their St. Stephen’s Day derby with Munster was postponed last week to allow an investigation by Leinster into their latest round of tests at the time.

The squad all subsequently tested negative but Cullen says he felt it was the right thing to do at the time https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cullen-7.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O’Keefe will not play inter-county hurling next year after deciding to take some time away from the set-up.

Waterford GAA announced the news on Twitter this afternoon, thanking him for all he has done for the county over the last 10 years.

DARTS

Derry’s Daryl Gurney beat Chris Dobey 4-sets-to-1 in their third round clash at the PDC World Championship today.

Tonight three-time winner Michael Van Gerwen meets Joe Cullen in the last 16 at Alexandra Palace.