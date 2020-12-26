SOCCER

10 man Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League.

Bertrand Traore scored in the first half for Dean Smith’s side with Kortney Hause and Anwar El-Ghazi both finding the back of the net after the break.

Tyrone Mings was sent off just on the stroke of half-time for a second yellow card.

Elsewhere, it’s finished scoreless between Fulham and Southampton at Craven Cottage.

The first game of the day saw Leicester City and Manchester United play out a 2 – 2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

The result keeps the Foxes second in the table for now, three points behind leaders Liverpool.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says his team are showing they can compete with the best sides.

And there’s less than half-an-hour until kick-off at the Emirates where under pressure Arsenal host London neighbours Chelsea.

Then at 8-o’clock tonight Newcastle head to the Etihad to take on Manchester City while Sheffield United entertain Everton.

***

In the Scottish Premiership, champions Celtic beat Hamilton 3-0 away from home.

Earlier on Rangers beat third-place Hibs 1-0 at Ibrox.

Robert McElroy was watching:

RACING

The Christmas Festivals got underway at both Leopardstown and Limerick today.

The Willie Mullins-trained Franco Du Port, ridden by Bryan Cooper, won today’s feature at Leopardstown – the Novice Chase.

While the big race at Limerick – the Novice Steeplechase – was won by another Willie Mullins trained horse.

Colreevy was guided home there by his nephew Danny Mullins.

***

Across the water meanwhile the King George the Sixth Chase at Kempton was won by the 20-to-1 outsider Frodon.

The result marks a 12th win in the race for trainer Paul Nicholls.

Bryony Frost became the first ever female jockey to win the race.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s minor football final day in Connacht.

Roscommon lead Sligo 4 points to no score at Bekan at Half Time.

Sligo are going for only their third-ever title while Roscommon last tasted provincial success at the grade in 2012.