SOCCER

The first of this year’s EFL Cup quarter-finals gets underway shortly.

Championship club Brentford host Newcastle from half-five.

Later this evening, it’s Arsenal against Manchester City.

The Gunners have struggled for form recently, but boss Mikel Arteta believes his players have the “fight” in them to turn it around.

There’s an eight o’clock kick-off at the Emirates.

==

Robbie Brady could be set to sit miss Burnley’s festive fixtures.

The Republic of Ireland player has a hamstring issue following last night’s 2-1 win over Wolves.

The Dubliner is awaiting the results of a scan.

==

FIFA has issued a complaint of “criminal mismanagement” against its former president Sepp Blatter today.

It’s been lodged with the Zurich prosecutor, and relates to the involvement of former officials at the FIFA museum project in the same city.

Blatter resigned from the presidency in 2015 following a corruption scandal at the governing body.

==

Here at home, Bohemians have signed striker Georgie Kelly.

The Donegal native, who joins from Dundalk, was at St Patrick’s Athletic on loan since July.

The Saints, meanwhile, have announced the signing of Sligo Rovers attacker Ronan Coughlan.

RUGBY

Munster’s Peter O’Mahony is following the return to play protocols after sustaining a head injury at the weekend.

The Irish international was removed from the field during their Heineken Champions Cup win over Clermont.

Centre Alex McHenry and prop Dave Kilcoyne have both returned to training this week.

Head coach Johann van Graan will name his side for their meeting with Leinster on St Stephen’s Day on Thursday.

=

Leinster meanwhile have their own injury issues ahead of the derby clash with Garry Ringrose definitely ruled out.

The Ireland centre suffered a jaw injury in the Heineken Champions Cup win against Northampton.

Rhys Ruddock and Harry Byrne could feature – they will be assessed later this week.

HORSE RACING

Horse Racing Ireland says that no Irish-trained horses or jockeys should go to compete in the United Kingdom until December the 31st.

They have made the call in light of the Irish Government’s ban on UK travel.

In addition, the HRI say no declarations for UK-trained horses to run in Ireland will be accepted during the same timeframe.

GAELIC GAMES

The Munster minor football final sees Clare and Kerry go to battle this evening.

The game throws in at 7pm at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

DARTS

Carlow’s Steve Lennon faces South African Devon Petersen in a last-32 match this evening at the PDC World Championship.

Earlier at Alexandra Palace, Brendan Dolan overcame the challenge of Edward Foulkes by three sets to one to book his place in the next round.