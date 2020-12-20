GAELIC GAMES

Dublin have beaten Cork 1-10 to 1-05 in the All Ireland Ladies Football Final.

The Rebelettes lead into half-time, but a Carla Rowe goal helped the Dubs bridge the gap in the second-half.

It’s their fourth All-Ireland title in a row.

***

In the curtain raiser, Meath beat Westmeath 2-17 to 4-5 in the Intermediate final.

Bridgetta Lynch and Vikki Wall with the goals for the Royals in the first half at Croke Park.

Meath captain Máire O Shaughnessy said it was a special moment at full-time.

SOCCER

There’s just over 25 minutes played between Manchester United and Leeds in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lead 3-0 thanks to a brace from Scott McTominay and a Bruno Fernandes strike.

United will go fourth in the table with a win here.

Elsewhere, Leicester City sit second after a 2-0 win over Tottenham in London today.

Jamie Vardy put the Foxes ahead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time before a Toby Alderweireld own-gaol doubled their lead.

At lunchtime, Brighton came from behind to rescue a point against Sheffield United at the Amex.

The result means the Blades have just two points from 14 games and will be bottom for Christmas.

And then the final game of the day will see Sam Allardyce’s return to the league.

His new West Brom side welcome Aston Villa to the Hawthorns at a quarter-past-7.

***

The Scottish Cup Final has had to go to penalties after Celtic and Hearts finished up 3-3 after extra-time.

Ryan Christie, Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths have all scored for Neil Lennon’s side who lead 2-0 after 45 minutes.

RUGBY

Bundee Aki and Conor Oliver are set to return to Connacht ‘s starting line-up for their Heineken Champions Cup game with Bristol Bears this evening.

The Westener’s former coach Pat Lam, who they won the PRO-12 with, will be back at the Sportsground for the game that gets underway inside the hour at half-past 5.

GOLF

Stephanie Meadow is 2-under-par thru 14 holes of her final round of the LPGA Tour Championship.

Leona Maguire has slipped back to 1-over with two holes left to play today.

That leaves the Cavan native 15 shots off the lead.

RACING

There was racing today at Thurles.

The feature race of the day, the Novice Hurdle, was won by the Willie Mullins trained Gauloise (pron: Gal-was) with Paul Townend on board.